HS Espoo | Merchant Nikolajeff feverishly wanted to fill his pockets with money from rich Helsinki residents – Then he invented a clever marketing trick, the traces of which are still visible in the Espoo archipelago.

The vast archipelago did not have a name until the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, when it was decided to harness the area as a summer paradise for Helsinki residents. The summer archipelago sounded idyllic in marketing materials.

Espoo on the southern edge, the Suvisaaristo archipelago protrudes into the sea.

The name of the area takes your mind to sunny days, ice cream balls and sea lapping.

Examining the map reveals a little less idyllic names. The southernmost island of the summer archipelago runs on Espoo’s guide maps under the name Svinö, although Google’s map knows it as Suino.