HS Espoo | Matinkylä’s pigeon lodge houses a group of loud competitive athletes, who are treated like children by Zakiullah Kamal

Zakiullah Kamal from Espoo has been involved in birds all his life, and now there are almost a hundred pigeons in his lacquer.

“Come, good boy, come on. Come eat, come on, ”he muses Zakiullah Kamal in a gentle voice.

The white dove Luna teases the net in the outdoor garden and grabs the offered peanut on her beak. Most of the treats dropped from the eyes of the net into the orchard seem to disappear into the nuts in the mouth of the person Luna.

Sociable Luna is a perso for nuts.­

There would be enough other eaters for the delicacies, because there are almost a hundred birds in Kamali’s dove litter in Matinkylä. It would not be guessed right from the outside, as the 30-square-meter varnish looks very modest in the middle of spring purchases.

The most visible difference from ordinary buildings is the wall-length outdoor garden, whose booth-like structures resemble balconies. Lacquer is more than just a bird apartment building. Its interior is divided into four compartments, and young, females, males and breeding heifers live in their own conditions.

Matinkylä’s English-style pigeon lacquer was completed in 2018.­

Kamal applied for a model for the building from Britain, but the final drawings were made specifically for Espoo varnish. There are two types of birds in the Matinkylä dove lacquer: thick letter pigeons that fold long distances, and squirrels highflyerswho fly for hours at a time.

Letter pigeons compete, especially on long-haul flights. The bird is then transported a certain distance from its home litter and then released. When the bird returns home, more specifically inside the lacquer, the elapsed time is recorded. The fastest bird wins the race. Highflyers, on the other hand, are suitable for races where the goal is to fly as long as possible in time.

Pigeons handling and practicing for competitions is a hobby dear to Kamal. He has grown up in Afghanistan and India, and his father and uncle are also poultry farmers.

Kamal admits to being downright crazy about pigeons.

“I can’t be without these birds. I’m pretty dependent on them. “

When Kamal moved from India to Finland in 2001, he only separated from his beloved birds when he left for the airport. After returning home to Seinäjoki, he immediately started doing pigeon varnish for himself.

After a few years, the journey continued to Espoo. In Matinkylä, the first varnish was now in connection with the horse stable, which had already closed. The current lacquer, just a stone’s throw from the old one, was completed in 2018.

The decoration of the gate gives a hint of the purpose of the place.­

Lakan establishment was not simple but required a wide range of adjustments with authorities and permits. It was still worth all the effort.

“When I come here to the birds, I forget all the stress.”

Only some of the birds have a name, but Kamal says he still knows them all in flight style. They are his beloved puppies, whose affiliations he will be curious about as soon as he comes to varnish.

Especially on weekends, Kamal likes to spend time in the lacquer. First he releases the birds and then sits waiting in complete peace. Yes, the birds will come back when it feels like it.

Free flying is especially important for young birds. They study their surroundings and may fly all the way to Järvenpää. Older and more experienced people mostly feel comfortable at home.

Finland The Message Pigeon Association, chaired by Kamal, has thirty active members. Of course, there are many more enthusiasts, but compared to Britain and the Netherlands, for example, the sport is still in its infancy here. The number of enthusiasts is still growing steadily, and many of the enthusiasts are excited about the races.

There are two framed competition results on the wall of Kamali lacquer. The second is from Portugal in 2017. There, the Kamali dove flew 420 kilometers and came in 98th in the finals of hundreds of competitors.

“I am proud linnustani, because there was a big champions from around the world.”

Zakiullah Kamal takes good care of his pigeons. “They’re all my kids,” he says.­

The most important thing for Kamal would be that the Finnish flag would sometimes rise to the top ten of the Games. He says that he is doing as much as he can to improve Finland’s reputation in the sport.

“We have to show the world of pigeons that there are enthusiasts in Finland as well.”

Indeed, many pigeons are actually athletes. The training season begins with burning winter fat in the spring as the weather warms up. First the birds fly themselves into the summer condition, then the training begins. In the exercises, the bird is transported away from home and released and allowed to fly back. The distance is gradually increased.

Not all birds compete. Laka is also home to “retirees” who have already flown their races and are now focused on enjoying life. Some birds, on the other hand, just haven’t had the traits to succeed in competitions.

Race birds Kamal treats like top athletes. He has competed in the Finnish cricket team and knows the importance of diet and training.

He keeps an accurate record of what each bird needs. Long journeys require a different fuel than short, fast flights. After the race, he provides the birds with a recovery drink and a shower of salt to allow the muscles to recover and the rider to do well.

“I think the animal keeper has a duty to take care of what they need.”

There must be good musters in the pigeon leash for the free-flying bird to return home.­

Besides, all forms of competition have the same important element: home varnish. Pigeons naturally return home from hundreds of miles away, especially if there are known post-race treats. The home has to be good for the bird to want to go back there, Kamal explains.

In Matinkylä, the birds seem to know that the home lacquer is worth returning to. The hustle and bustle is loud as the pigeons enjoy the warm rays of the spring sun. One seems to have retreated to a corner for a nap.

“Rambo, what’s up? What boy? ” Kamal inquires from the gray letter dove.

Rambo struggles to see the separating net between the bird and the caretaker, but there is disappointment ahead. Kamal doesn’t even push a delicious peanut out of the eye of the net, as Luna has already eaten the bottom of her pocket empty.