HS Espoo | Markus Nikko set up a pizzeria in an old little house away from the hustle and bustle and hoped that someone would get lost there – Now the restaurant has a queue for a week all the time

The pandemic plagued Markus Niko and Satu Ilola’s restaurant. When the restaurant in the center of Helsinki had to close, the couple decided to establish a small pizzeria for their home communities in Kauklahti. Its popularity surprised everyone.

Radan Kauklahti, located along the streets, is a communal, in some places village-like place, known for its good food. The Espoo district is home to the fish shop Max’s fish, the stone-footed butcher shop Ordén, the restaurant Brunnsdal in an old wooden house and the Halme bakery, which is more than a hundred years old.

The people of Kauklahti are proud of their entrepreneurs and that the “village” has such good services.

All this was also known to a restaurant entrepreneur living nearby Markus Nikko. Still, he was surprised at how eagerly the residents have taken him and his spouse Satu Ilolan pizza restaurant founded by Edvin.

When In the autumn, Nikko and Ilola renovated the space they rented for the restaurant, there were enough curious passers-by. Some wanted to know what was coming to the farm, others wanted to get to see a pizza oven ordered from Italy.

And when the restaurant opened before Christmas, orders were sold out in an instant.

In addition to Niko and Ilola, the restaurant has one employee, Ville Holmström, and the trio can only make pizzas a certain amount a day.

The order calendar is constantly full for the week ahead. So for a moment, you can’t order pizza from Edvin.

“We started here in moderation. The idea was that if someone here now gets lost to buy pizza, then that’s a good thing. After all, this popularity has been pretty confusing. Sure, I’m happy situation, “says Nikko.

“ “We wondered why no one brings good pizza here, and decided that if no one else does, then do it ourselves.”

Nikko and Ilola had dreamed of establishing a seal in Kauklahti for several years. In the old center of Kauklahti there is a local lunch restaurant Brunnsdal, but in the evenings there is less food.

The last staple was a coronavirus pandemic. Due to the loss of customers caused by it, Nikko and Ilola had to close their lunch and order restaurant Krog 16 in Helsinki.

“When Krog closed, I had to come up with something. It didn’t help staying home. We had had pizza for sale at Krog and already then I started to think that one day I would like to start making Neapolitan pizza in a real, Italian handmade oven. ”

Ilola and Nikko had previously turned a blind eye to an old, low stone building in the center of Kauklahti, Kauppamäe, which was empty. By a couple of coincidences, they got to present their sealing idea to the property owner.

“We have fallen in love with this old Kauklahti center with lots of old houses. It was great that we got this space. ”

Old, which, for example, served as a meat and milk shop, is small and can only accommodate six customers. This fits in nicely with the atmosphere of the restaurant.

However, due to the coronavirus situation, it has not yet been possible to introduce customer seats, and pizzas are currently only sold along. As the weather warms up, a terrace is to be opened in the courtyard.

Now the seal is open four days a week. Due to the popularity of the pizzas, Nikko and Ilola are considering longer opening hours and ordering a larger oven.

Although closing the Krog 16 restaurant was a tough experience, Nikko is excited about the Kauklahti pizzeria. The small restaurant, located a bit like a small village, has its very own atmosphere.

“This is such a small place that you can chat with customers. That’s why I left the field, that I am able to interact with customers and I can do crafts. There’s something great about being able to cook in an open fire in a wood-burning oven. It’s a great feeling. ”