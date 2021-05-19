HS Espoo | Luminaires coveted by collectors were found in a dusty warehouse in Espoo – The auction realized that it had come across an all-time discovery

Unique furniture that collectors covet will be on sale in Espoo. The auction experts did a tremendous job of styling the value lamps in stock.

It was the dream call of every design auction.

The most expensive in the world SpongeBob Tynell In the winter, a call came to the Annmaris design auction in Tampere, which sold lamps for 1.5 million euros in 2018. The call came from MTK, the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers.

The former MTK College in Tapiola, Espoo, had a valuable collection of Paavo Tynelli lamps and Ilmari Tapiovaara furniture that these top names in Finnish design had specifically designed for the new college in 1950.

College activities ended in 2007 and the building has been vacant for eight years. For years, MTK tried to find a suitable tenant for the building with its façade, but no more permanent tenant has been obtained.

Finally, last year, a 20-year lease was signed with the Deaconess Institute Rinnekodi. The slope home offers housing for the mentally handicapped. First, the house will be thoroughly renovated.

“The house will be handed over to the Deaconess Institute at the end of 2022,” says MTK’s CFO Heikki Laurinen.

But before that, valuable furniture is sold.

There are three Paavo Tynell lamps in the college’s press room. It has been a big job to bend the wires precisely into shape and solder them together. The starting price of the luminaires is 30,000 euros per piece.

Part valuables were in stock. Annmaris ’experts did a tremendous job of cleaning the objects.

Tapiola residents have been concerned about what is happening to culturally and historically valuable treasures on Facebook groups.

“In practice, it would be quite impossible to keep the luminaires in the house when it gets a new use. Glass lamps would even be life-threatening for future customers, ”says Annmaris, a design expert specializing in Tynell. Ilkka Takala.

According to Takala, sometimes the buildings to be emptied are just stripped of valuable lights from the roof and sold where they hurt. He is glad that MTK thoroughly considered a suitable new home for unique objects.

Paavo Tynell designed this “Viking stone” model lamp for the cabinet room of the house to come on top of the Dining Table. The length of the luminaire is 3.1 meters and its starting price at the auction is 20,000 euros.

Takalan according to about 50 lamps and a collection of 30 pieces of furniture is valuable precisely because it is designed for a particular space.

Annmaris’ experts cleaned the lamps and furniture and photographed them on the college premises. Documenting objects in the right environment increases their value.

“Some of the lamps were in stock, some on the ceiling. They were completely blackened. Tynell lamps are really hard to hang on the ceiling, even from experts it takes several hours. Tynell always designed based on shape and appearance, he didn’t think about practicality at all, ”says Takala.

“In the lamps there are ornaments bent from brass wire. Typical Tynell also has single-point and three-point hole patterns. ”

The 50-lamp collection includes fifteen particularly valuable, large ceiling lamps.

“The price of one large ceiling lamp is about 20,000 to 30,000 euros.”

Ilmari Tapiovaara production became a real rarity: long benches like never before on sale. There is also furniture in the newsstands, such as round tables and armchairs.

Picture of the entrance hall with a long bench designed by Ilmari Tapiovaara and two brass ceiling lights designed by Paavo Tynelli.

Collection arouses interest around the world. Takala estimates that the buyers are private collectors, large international design retailers and possibly museums.

“There are international buyers, but probably some songs will be bought in Finland. Finnish collectors have strong Tynell collections. ”

Takala believes that several private museums from the collections will be established in Finland in the near future.

“We pondered how the story of objects can continue with dignity. I was impressed when I met Annkiks and Ilkka Jukka Takalan. They are globally respected players in the design market, ”says MTK’s Laurinen.

“If anyone wonders why MTK has such objects, then the rural people can appreciate beautiful things. We’ve always wanted to get things that last. ”

Auction opens on Sunday night at 7 p.m. Where the lamps and furniture of the former MTK College end up can remain a secret.

In general, buyers want to maintain privacy and stay hidden.