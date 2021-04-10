Saturday, April 10, 2021
HS Espoo | “Little Tapiola” with a thousand inhabitants hides in Espoo’s lake landscape: Apartments are sold at a fast pace under the counter

April 10, 2021
In Laaksolahti, on the shores of Lake Pitkäjärvi, is one of Finland’s largest housing companies, Lähderanta. When the condominium meets, an auditorium is rented from a nearby school.

On the map the area is in the armpit of Pitkäjärvi. In compression and safe.

A horseshoe-style road runs from the shop to the beach and back. There are dozens of apartment buildings and terraced houses of different sizes inside and on the sides of the loop.

They all belong to the same housing association, one of the largest in Finland.

Welcome to Espoo’s Lähderanta!

