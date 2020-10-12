HS Espoo | Let’s go underground, said the senior and introduced Kirsti Kettunen to the joys of an empty bike park – The elderly exercise in complete silence on the deserted racks of the shopping center

The bike park below the Aino shopping center is so quiet that you can practice rehabilitation movements in the spacious, air-conditioned and bright hall.

Commercial center The only bicycle park in Tapiola, Uumen, is finding a new type of user group.

HS Espoo reported at the end of September how hardly anyone can find the mall’s new and spacious bike park.

Now rehabilitation patients have found the hall.

Espoo resident pensioner Kirsti Kettunen is a city gig help volunteer. The purpose of the gig help is to help and socialize with Espoo seniors over the age of 65.

One of Kettunen’s people lives in the Aino area of ​​the shopping center, near the new bicycle park.

“This customer took me there to the bike park. His physiotherapist had advised him there, ”Kettunen says.

With active Kettus has experience in rehabilitation work. She has volunteered with wheelchair patients, for example, for years.

He sees the bike park as a great rehabilitation space:

“There’s good air conditioning, light, and the hall isn’t slippery even in the winter.”

According to Kettunen, you can practice gymnastics, squats and walking as part of rehabilitation in the hall.

“If even though the leg has been broken, there has been little time to move or the legs need to be strengthened,” he lists the reasons why rehabilitation could be beneficial.

In a vacuum you can also be at ease in the bike park. There are hardly any curious pairs of eyes in the hall.

“There’s no need to be ashamed, even if the walking doesn’t go well. Many older people are ashamed that they do not want to go out at all, ”says Kettunen.

According to Kettunen, the railings of the bicycle park, on which the wheels are to be locked, serve as good aids in rehabilitation.

“You can take a few steps between the railings and then you can catch the railing again. Indoors, support is often taken even from a table or chair that may escape from underneath. The handrail does not escape, ”Kettunen concludes.

Espoo according to the city, a bicycle park can be utilized when there is space.

Above the Merituulentori bike park, the city has implemented a temporary fitness site that is suitable for both rehabilitation and heavier weightlifting. There are also basketball courts in the area.

