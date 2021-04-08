HS Espoo | Legos are now being taken out of control when everyone can at home – Ville Vanhatalo, 41, from Espoo, has been sorting the blocks for a year now

Demand for legos peaked during the corona year. “I understand the factories ran out of capacity and the products couldn’t be delivered,” says the toy store entrepreneur.

Espoo Ville Old House, 41, home in Leppävaara is full of Legos.

Officially, only one of the rooms in the home is the so-called Lego room, but according to Old House bills, the blocks, huts and structures take up “maybe two and a half rooms” from the apartment.

During the past corona year, enthusiast events have been canceled or transferred online. For the old house, it meant that he finally got time for his project.

“I have graded blocks. It’s a surprisingly therapeutic endeavor, it forgets everything else. I have bought some new sets from the year conscientiously at least a normal model so that they are boxes of kasseittain and dismantling and sorting, “he says.

Large “Nightclub Butterfly” Lego house built by Ville Vanhatalo.­

Construction has been on hiatus. The Old House builds works mostly for competitions held in connection with Lego events.

“I have not participated in virtually organized competitions. I expect the situation to change and live events can be organized again. ”

Corona year has appeared in the Lego hobby worldwide.

The biggest change has taken place in consumer behavior: with the vast majority of hobbies being on break and some in public places closed, people have come up with new ways to spend time.

That’s when Lego is remembered.

Entrepreneur of Pii Poo, a specialty store of Lego blocks in Helsinki Timo Ranto says the corona pandemic has affected product availability.

“Lego had delivery problems last year. No items could be ordered for Christmas. I understand that the factories ran out of capacity and the products could not be delivered. Lego’s sales have risen significantly worldwide during the corona year, ”says Ranto.

Legos would have been traded more in Pii Poo.

“It certainly would have gone if they had been put up for sale. Especially the most popular series ran out well before Christmas. ”

According to Ranto, long-term favorites include Harry Potter series as well Jurassic World -Legot.

Corona year brought a spike in demand for Legos, but Ranto has noticed that at least in Finland the trend has been favorable for a long time.

“My own experience is that the last five years have predicted a new rise for Legos. During that time, many people between the ages of 30 and 40 have often rediscovered their childhood Lego feelings through their own children. ”

Legos also have the good side that the old blocks in Grandma’s attic can be combined with new ones endlessly.

The word Lego comes from Danish words leg godt, in Finnish play well. According to Ville Vanhatalo, building with Legos is often a hobby for the whole family, not just for children.

“Many can have a break of decades in between.”

Lego leftovers for the special movement, however, the year has not been a mere celebration.

“When tourists have been away from Helsinki and the stone foot shop has been quite small, the online store has made up for the situation, but only in part,” says Ranto.

In normal years, 30–40 percent of Pii Poo’s net sales come from sales through various events. No events have been organized for more than a year.

“Let’s just say we’re looking forward to the moment when the corona situation returns to normal.”

Ranto thinks that on the retail side, the situation may look different. From the hypermarket, it’s easy to shop Lego while buying food.

“We, on the other hand, will often be looking for something in particular. If it is not on the shelf, the product is sought elsewhere. ”

Pii Poo actively organized Lego events before the corona pandemic. This is Lego on display at the Raisio event in 2019.­

Reasons there are many, according to Ranto, as to why the Lego hobby has grown in popularity during the Korona period.

From his perspective, the Coronary Year is the culmination of the growth in Lego popularity of previous years.

“Now that time has passed, many have specifically wanted to find something to do for the whole family.”

The biggest charm of Legos lies in the fact that they can be made into practically anything. Can be demolished and rebuilt always, indefinitely.

“You can get started cheaply, you can get a package of blocks for as little as five euros. Collecting is then a separate matter, no matter how much money you put into it. ”

Ville In the case of the old house, it happened that the Lego hobby of childhood never ended.

“My favorite birthday and Christmas gifts were always Legos. That gear seemed to be left on, and now we’re in that situation, ”he says.

The old house believes that many will return to Lego as adults. The Corona period has been conducive to that.

Legokin has also taken into account the increase in the number of adult enthusiasts. Since last year, the manufacturer has introduced adult building kits to the market: there are bouquets of flowers, bonsai trees and more special car models. They require patience and time from their builder.

One of the best aspects of the hobby is that there is never a shortage of doing.

“When someone is annoyed, for example, that the last holiday week was spent rolling their thumbs, I always answer that there would be things to do at home for the next 30 years,” Vanhatalo laughs.

