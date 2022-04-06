HS Espoo | Kalle Sulkava’s millimeter-accurate handprint will soon be hanging in the yard of many Espoo residents

The peak season for the sale of birdhouses is already underway. The carpenter, who has been making bowls for over a decade, advises on what to think about when shopping.

Spring sun warms up, nature wakes up from hibernation and in the yard is the joyful chirping of birds. It also gets the buyers of the birdhouse moving.

Early spring is the busiest time for bird box sales, says the carpenter Kalle Sulkava.

“In the spring, you can always make pots hard. I do them as much as I can. ”

Sulkava runs a wood workshop called Kallenpaja in Mankka, Espoo. The most popular products in the workshop are birdhouses. Sulkava has been doing them for more than a decade.

The work combines both profession and hobby, as Sulkava is a bird enthusiast and bongar.

Carpenter Kalle Sulkava has been making various birdhouses for more than a decade. In the picture, Sulkava presents the current hit product, the bat bowl.

No it doesn’t matter what birdhouse you acquire. According to Sulkava, successful nesting requires a good bowl, which is not accessible to predators and which allows the chicks to survive.

“Sure, there are different opinions about what makes a good bowl. It’s a bit like a sauna, everyone’s own sauna is the best sauna. ”

If you are looking for a first time shopping for a bowl, you should first think about what species you want to attract to the bowl. There are bowls of different designs and sizes for different species.

“A tent, for example, can’t nest in a starling’s potty because it doesn’t even fit there. The bowl of the tent is really big, while the bowl of the book catcher, for example, is smaller. There are different bowls for different species of owls, bats, tar swallows, black grouse… ”Sulkava lists.

However, the most popular is the full-size birdhouse, which is suitable for various ticks and rainbow trout, among other things.

“The bat box has also become a kind of hit product. Its sales have continued to grow over the last couple of years. ”

Suitable once the model is found, you have to think about where to put the bowl. Even in the bird housing market, location is one of the most important aspects when hunting for a home.

“It’s worth trying to look a little through the eyes of a bird to see if it’s good here. It is not advisable to put a bowl right next to the front door or on a busy road. They can be placed on different sides of the yard. The owls are then separate, they demand peace and their pots should be put in the woods. ”

The morning sun is happy to warm up, but it is not advisable to direct the flight opening so that it is in the worst toast of noon. Birds should also have unobstructed access to the potty.

Wood workshop in Kallenpaja Mankka sells a wide range of different birdhouses and other wood products.

To the yard the put bowl offers dramatic moments at times. Tits, for example, are slowly starting to nest, while rainbow trout only arrive from the south in May. It is not uncommon for a book catcher to take over the nest made by Tiainen.

“You can see that the lives of these cute little birds can be very tough. Sometimes a book catcher can even build his own nest on top of Tiainen’s chicks, ”says Sulkava.

Although spring is the busiest season in terms of sales, the bowl can just as well be put in other seasons.

“Nature enthusiasts say every day is a good day to put a birdhouse.”