HS Espoo | Juhan af Grann’s son remembers his father to HS: “Death came as a complete surprise to us”

Director Juhan af Grann died at home after a sudden illness on January 14. Son Caius Grann remembers his father to HS as “a master of image and sound”. The close circle hopes that those interested will respect the family’s time of mourning.

Supervisor John af Grannin the estate is currently considering how to preserve the cultural heritage he left behind, says af Granni’s son Caius Grand for HS.

Thursday Morning paper said that Juhan af Grann had died. He was 78 years old when he died. The news quickly surfaced all over the Finnish media.

Juhan af Grann was primarily known as a showman familiar with UFOs, but he also had a long and prestigious career as an audiovisual director and producer under his belt.

Perikunna has, among other things, more than 30 video productions left by af Grann. Among them are TV series, documentaries, UFO films, commercials and commercials.

For example, in 1975, af Grann made an hour-long documentary, The President Urho from Kekkon. The documentary maker was involved, for example, in the president’s northern skiing trips.

In addition, af Grann’s ice creamery has the director’s own visual art and shelves of TV industry awards. The preservation and possible digitization of this culturally historically valuable material is now being considered in the director’s family circle.

“It would be great to make his life’s work available to those who are interested.”

Read more: Director Juhan af Grann has died

Juhan af Grann was also an art collector and an accomplished painter.

In public the painted picture of the father was a bit one-sided, says Caius Grann. In recent years, the headlines focused on UFO issues in a very snarky tone.

“Paternal there was really much more to his career than these UFO jobs, for which he is best remembered.”

The boy remembers, for example, how he was able to help his father with the recording of commercials when he was younger. For the advertisement for Polar heart rate monitors, runners’ snoring was recorded in the family’s home on an exercise bike, and the water splashing in the fishing documentary was created with the help of little brother Kylpyammee.

An advertising industry award was also awarded for the bathtub recording, Caius Grann says. He describes his father as “a master of image and sound”.

Grann himself says that he remembers his father above all as “the guardian of the image of Finland”, who wanted to take the stories of Finnish companies to the international market. Juhan af Grann directed, for example, the Scandinavian Miracles commercials, in which nationally important companies such as Finnair were featured.

The commercials covered themes important to Finland such as tourism, medicine and design. The production won an award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1993.

Son remembers his father as an open-minded entrepreneur whose world was not only Finland, although it was for many in the 1980s. Among other things, Af Grann studied the film industry in Poland.

“He also taught us children the rule of three sizes, which is worth keeping in mind. Internationality, language skills and education,” says Caius Grann, who works as a sales director.

However, later in his career, UFO issues became the focus of af Grann’s public image. The attitude towards the film director changed. At times, the publicity felt bad from the point of view of loved ones as well.

“Of course, he himself actively branded himself as a UFO man, and it was always seized upon. Whoever starts playing, let the game last – let’s say it like that.”

Read more: Juhan af Grann’s extensive birthday interview in 2019

There were plenty of prizes on display in Af Grann’s home.

Caius Grand says that in the 2000s the father gradually reduced his public appearances, but participated in a few events and interviews.

The reason for the silence was that the publicity started to get heavy. His two sons, daughter and grandchildren and their families also wanted peace in their everyday lives.

“I once told Jack to take it easy and have a happy retirement,” says Caius Grann. In the family circle, Juhan was called Jack.

Juhan af Grann spent his last years peacefully in his Espoo apartment. He died at home after a sudden illness on January 14.

“It came as a complete surprise to us. He left with his boots on, and that’s probably how he wanted to leave.”

Now the close circle hopes that the family’s time of mourning will be respected.

Caius Grann helping his father in filming at Valamo monastery in the 1990s.

When Juhan af Grann himself was asked In an interview with HS in 2019, what would the man like to be remembered for, he replied jokingly.

“I didn’t invent the railways,” he said, bursting into laughter.

Then the man became serious and thought about his answer more deeply.

“At least I have given people inspiration and ideas. Intellectual stimulation,” he said.

“But even that was too much for the Finns.”