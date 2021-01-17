HS Espoo | It is 3.03 in the morning when Ville Sivonen heads to the Oittaa ski slopes: “No crossroads were visible”

The metropolitan area is finally enjoying the snow. There is no congestion on the trails in the middle of the night.

At its best it feels like flying.

The going goes smoothly, it is almost the same with the skis. The scenery is buzzing past at a terrible pace.

The quietest skiing is in the morning.

Espoo skier Ville Sivonen know it.

Sivonen from Espoo considers himself a lust mover. In skiing, I am fascinated by the diversity of the sport.­

The metropolitan area residents have finally been pampered by the snow.

After a snow-free winter, many have been in a hurry on the slopes or skiing at all, even if the trails are not yet so.

The trails are completed as the snow gets to the ground, and while waiting for it, the stub trails become congested. At the beginning of January, Facebook’s Latutilanne group wrote that there was sometimes room for six people to ski in Oittaa, Espoo.

Not everyone in the queue and side-by-side skiing is interested. Then you have to be flexible and go skiing while others are still sleeping.

For example, at three o’clock at night.

Epiphany the previous Tuesday Sivonen was still on Christmas holiday. Early in the morning, the youth World Cup hockey was coming, so Sivonen set the alarm clock to ring at half past five in the morning.

The idea was to go skiing right after the match.

“In the evening, I had the skis and ski clothes ready to wait,” says Sivonen.

He already woke up at two. The dream did not come again.

“Half an hour I thought about bed, and then I decided to go skiing before the game. This is not the leftmost thing to do. ”

Ville Sivonen skied in Oittaa at the beginning of January in the morning. There was plenty of space on the trail at the time.­

3.03 o’clock So Sivonen was standing on his skis on the Oittaa track.

It was a good year since the last ski run. The skiing was fumbling and tactile, and the piste had already passed the previous day’s skiers.

But, there was no one else present.

“Alone I got to enjoy the whole trail.”

Sivonen skied the 1.4-kilometer run 12 times. The distance accumulated in the skating style was closer to 17 kilometers.

“Early time was visible on the swing. There was no awful flight. It took a little over an hour. ”

Sivonen got excited about skiing only ten years ago. For him, the matter is a bit miserable, that it was only after moving to Espoo that he became interested in skiing.

“I am a native of Oulu. When I was a schoolboy in the 1980s, cross-country skiing was an extreme yunt. No one was involved in skiing, even though there were long winters, ”Sivonen recalls.

In Espoo, traditional skis quickly changed to skating style, because “I couldn’t learn the lubrication task,” says Sivonen. The varied terrain challenged, and in addition, the versatility of skiing fascinated me.

“Skiing is very holistic. It is suitably aerobic and anaerobic, ”says Sivonen, who lives in Niipper.

Sivonen does not consider himself a passionate skier, even though he skis a lot.

“There is no need to paint a picture of a person as a national team level skier,” Sivonen takes care and laughs.

He is a lustful man, however.

After the snowstorm, there was enough snow in Petiko.­

Last times there has been talk of a charge brain. When everyone rushes to the track, the emotions heat up.

Has Sivonen encountered a charger brain?

“Then at three o’clock at night, no charge brain was visible.”

Seriously, Sivonen thinks that the charging brain is related to the rage and the fights on the bike paths.

“If something is bothering people, it has to be dismantled. Charging the brain is stupid, ”says Sivonen.

“It’s pretty nonsensical for an adult to start yelling even at a child who practices skiing.”

Best the charging brain can be avoided by skiing in quiet places. Sivonen sometimes says that he avoids the Oittaa trails due to congestion.

Except at night.

Sivonen skied in Oittaa in the dark of the morning and returned to the scene during the same day.

“There were still dozens of skiers there at 10:40 p.m.”

“With the three skiers, we went into a delay fight, who will be the last to leave. I myself just skied to the side of the new day, when some decent tar stock went on a new run. ”