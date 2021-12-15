HS Espoo | Is this the worst sight of the week? A lone angler wandered through the cracking ice towards the gray horizon in Espoo

On Wednesday afternoon, Jukka Hirvelä was walking in Kivenlahti when he saw a miserable vision: a lone angler was still trying to sky.

When Espoo Jukka Hirvelä was on a walk in Kivenlahti on the shores of the Gulf of Espoon on Wednesday afternoon, he saw a particularly sad vision.

In a small drizzle, partly on the already dangerously melted ice, a lone angler appeared.

“I had already thought for a couple of days that no one crazy would go on the ice. The beach is already open from a couple of meters away, ”says Hirvelä.

“To my surprise today, I noticed that there was a guy on the ice 30 to 40 meters from the beach.”

The deer did not notice any other anglers on the ice. Nor did he see from afar whether the angler had taken the prey.

Meteorological Department ice expert Patrick Eriksson According to him, it is not yet worth rushing to the sea ice in southern Finland.

“The sea ice on the south coast is still so new and thin that I myself would not see moving on the ice very safe,” says Eriksson.

“Of course, walking on ice always requires an assessment of the situation and the ability to read the property and age of the ice. An experienced angler will learn to identify which ice is safe. Often, anglers also carry a buoyancy aid and other life-saving equipment. ”

A good rule of thumb with ice thickness is ten centimeters. According to Eriksson, ten centimeters thick steel ice carries the weight of an adult.

“The big question is where the ice has reached that thickness and where it hasn’t. There may be large exceptions in ice areas, for example due to currents. ”

Meteorological Department on-call meteorologist Juha Tuomalan according to the weather continues in the metropolitan area still mild this week, but next week will freeze.

Rainfall has already melted snow in much of the landscape. Right now, the outdoors looks depressingly gloomy.

“On Sunday, cold air flows south and the frost intensifies,” says Tuomala.

What about getting snow for Christmas?

“It will have to be watched next week. On Tuesday, the snow area could hit the metropolitan area. ”