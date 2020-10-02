HS Espoo | In the shopping center in Espoo, a gorgeous bicycle park is yawning almost empty, because almost no one can find a route in.

The shopping center in Tapiola has a decorated and spacious bicycle park almost empty, because cyclists cannot find their way in.

Eventually the bike park was accidentally found.

Espoo resident Katariina Takala had searched for a new bicycle park hidden in the sole of the Tapiola shopping center Aino only a few times, tried to find out the directions to the park from Facebook’s Tapiola groups as well, but finding the park seemed an impossible task.

“When I heard about the bike park, I thought it would be good if the bike could be protected from the rain and locked. Outside the shopping center, there are poor bicycle spaces and the bikes have sometimes been vandalized, ”says Takala.

“On Facebook groups, someone tried to advise where the parking lot is. It seemed complicated, and I didn’t perceive the place. Somehow it stayed then. ”

One autumn day, Takala cycled on Merituulentie towards the shopping center and accidentally noticed signs to the bicycle park. The route meandered around the area, crossed the street from a strange point, and finally walked along a ramp to the parking lot.

“And then, I was in the bike park.”

Takala is not the only one who has had difficulty finding a bike park. In Facebook’s Tapiola groups, many others have been struggling with the location of the bike park.

More Tapiola! Pictures of the new parking garage have been shared in the group. Below the pictures are comments and wonders about the bike park:

“So such a strange location. The bike park should be “right there”. I haven’t really seen a single sign, ” write by one user.

“This bike park is really good, but really well hidden (and the route is really awkward to ride),” write another.

“I’m afraid that if I find the bike park on Pohjantie, I won’t find it back when I leave the subway!”, takes care of one.

The bike park is now yawning almost empty.

Espoo the city has invested in cycling in recent years. City Project Manager Miikka Hakarin according to cycling is on the rise, and the goal is to further increase cycling as a mode of transportation.

“Such cycling-related services, such as high-quality bicycle parks, are part of improving the level of service,” Hakari says.

The Ainoa bicycle park is spacious and bright. There is an artist on the walls Seela Petran art and there is room for about 400 bikes in the Park. It is a good idea to lock the wheel to the frame-locking racks. Camera surveillance protects the wheels and prevents vandalism.

According to Katariina Takala, the bicycle park could accommodate more bicycles than the current individual bikes.

“I have been using bicycle parking would to some extent. It has been surprisingly empty to my own eyes, especially now that there is a cycling season. ”

Project manager According to Hakari, the directions of the only bike park are best open to those coming from the north, west and south. Hakari admits the challenges of finding a bike park on construction sites and changing routes.

“The car park is designed for visitors to the center as well as for the bus terminal and metro customers.”

According to Hakari, there are street network signs in the area. In addition, the yellow info pylons of HSL, ie Helsinki Region traffic, will lead to the park. More bike parks can be found nearby, as the windmill of Tuulikinsilla is on the east side of the only one and a new covered bike park is under construction on Helmakuja.

According to Hakari, there are signs inside the shopping center for the bicycle park on the light boards at the roof border.

Takala does not remember seeing signs inside the mall.

“When I first moved from the bike park to the shopping center side, I especially remembered what shops were nearby,” Takala says. He still wouldn’t be able to explain how, for example, someone coming from the subway would find a bike park.

New the bike park has received praise from its users. There has been mainly praise in Hakari’s ears, and Takala also praises the new bike park for its brightness.

However, Takala uses the new bike park in various ways.

“I can’t always drive that far.”

According to Takala, transactions will go faster if you leave your bike in front of the mall.

