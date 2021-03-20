HS Espoo | In the middle of Espoo there is a paradise to which there is no traffic: “The importance of this area is invaluable”

Espoo Central Park is a large and beloved green area in the middle of the city. However, its edges are constantly in danger of being left under construction.

Snow enough.

Environmental designer at the Espoo Environment Center Katrin Aia balances on a narrow path.

High spruces rise towards the misty sky, beautiful icicles hang from the rock. Small drops of water on the face. Smells like woods.

“The importance of this area is invaluable,” Aia says emphatically.

We are in the green heart of Espoo.