Saturday, March 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | In the middle of Espoo there is a paradise to which there is no traffic: “The importance of this area is invaluable”

by admin
March 20, 2021
in World
0

Espoo Central Park is a large and beloved green area in the middle of the city. However, its edges are constantly in danger of being left under construction.

Snow enough.

Environmental designer at the Espoo Environment Center Katrin Aia balances on a narrow path.

High spruces rise towards the misty sky, beautiful icicles hang from the rock. Small drops of water on the face. Smells like woods.

“The importance of this area is invaluable,” Aia says emphatically.

We are in the green heart of Espoo.

.
#Espoo #middle #Espoo #paradise #traffic #importance #area #invaluable

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Five employees were fired from the White House for drug use

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.