HS Espoo | In the Espoo quarter, a whopping 2,160 parking fines have been written a year

Wild parking in Leppävaara continues. A lot of parking error fees are still being written at the doctor’s office.

Espoon Parking is still reckless on Leppävaara’s Läkkisepänkuja, and parking error charges are still often written on the street section.

HS said in October 2020, how many motorists will stop their cars on the pedestrian and cycle path at Läkkisepänkuja during their transactions. That year, 840 parking error charges had been written in the area.

Still, parking at Läkkisepänkuja continues to be reckless.

Espoon lawyer at the Center for Urban Technology Petteri Aumala says that during this year, an average of about ten parking error charges have been written each month for parking a car on a pedestrian and bike path on Läkkisepänkuja.

“Vehicles are still parked on the footpath and bike path due to transactions. There is no compelling reason to park. ”

The parking lot next to the pedestrian and bike path became chargeable in May 2021. After that, the occupancy rate of the car park decreased. The amount of parking error fees, on the other hand, increased.

By the beginning of May, 2,160 parking error charges had been written in the parking lot and on the Läkkisepänkuja promenade and cycle path.

“Before the parking area became chargeable, error charges were mostly related to improper use of the parking disc.”

Aumala says there is also a lot of illegal parking on the nearby Leppävaara footpath. Cars are regularly parked there, although no parking is allowed on the route.

“We regularly check in places where there is a problem with parking,” Aumala assures.

