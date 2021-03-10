HS Espoo | In the background of the Turkuväylä chain crash may be a different way for Finns to drive on the motorway – Penetrating one lane amazes the police

On Tuesday, two large chain crashes occurred on the Turku fairway, involving a total of 88 vehicles. Inside Ring Road III, heavy traffic volumes make it easy to create hazards.

Sheet metal ran in Espoo on Tuesday with a real contract, when a total of almost 90 vehicles crashed on Turunväylä.

Western Uusimaa Police Commissioner Ilkka Kantola is not surprised that the traffic accidents occurred just on Turunväylä and inside Ring Road III.

“Inside Ring Road III, there is more traffic. Many of our employees who come to work by car say that it seems that driving at that point is more relaxed than on other roads. ”

More than a dozen people were injured in two large chain crashes. The accidents happened at Ikea, soon after the Ring Road III junction.

Kantola has drawn attention to the fact that the safety clearances on the Turku Fairway seem to be poorly observed and the speeds are not properly remembered in relation to other conditions.

“Every morning when clearing up without crashes, there’s a luck trade.”

Kantola cannot say why it seems that there is room for improvement in traffic culture on Turunväylä, inside Ring Road III.

“In Finland, there is a bit of a culture on motorways that there are fewer cars in the actual lane than in the bypass. It’s a pretty wonderful way. ”

A total of 88 vehicles were involved in the Turku fairway accident.­

Tuesday the snow was trying on a contract, visibility was poor and the road was slippery. According to the police, the cause of the traffic accidents was too high speeds in relation to the weather and visibility.

“If there are no decent safety gaps and something small happens, then there is no time to do anything, but it is sure to collapse,” Kantola sums up.

If the car is equipped with daytime running lights, it is easy to drive without taillights in the event of a sudden low visibility. This affects how well the rear driver distinguishes the car in front. Kantola hopes that the drivers will check which lights they have at their disposal.

“When the weather is changing, you should always put on the right headlights for safety and still use a fog light if necessary. It has a big impact on how your vehicle looks. ”

Police investigates the causes of Turkuväylä accidents. The subject of the investigation is endangering traffic safety and, in some cases, injury.

The investigation is estimated to take a few months due to the large number of participants.

A few of the damaged vehicles were taken to a car accident center and thirty were towed to a nearby Ikea car park to await further action.

Cars damaged in the Turku fairway collision were taken to Ikea’s car park.­

Tuesday mass crashes such as crashes are rare but not entirely exceptional.

In March 2005, hundreds of vehicles crashed on the main roads leading to Helsinki. There were 62 injured and three dead.

The crashes occurred almost simultaneously in Porvoonväylä, Lahdenväylä, Hämeenlinnanväylä and Tuusulanväylä.

Three trucks and about 20 cars were involved in one chain crash on the Porvoon fairway. There were about 80 vehicles on the same sum in Lahdenväylä.

Also in March 2005, traffic was hampered by heavy snowfall.