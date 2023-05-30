HS Espoo | “If they go, I’ll be angry” – Loyal customers fear for their favorite products when Herku turns into an S-market

Tapiola Herku’s operations will end at the end of June. In September, S – market will be opened in its place.

29.5. 20:06 | Updated 29.5. 21:48

HOK-Elanto has closed one of its Food Market Herkku stores again.

On Monday, it was reported that Herku, located in the Tapiola shopping center Ainoa, will end its operations at the end of June. S-market will be opened in its place in September.

Herkku, located in the shopping center Itis, will also close its doors in the summer.

In the past, Food Market Herkku stores have also disappeared from Vantaa, Tampere and Turku. The store in the center of Helsinki will continue to operate as the only one.

The conversion of Tapiola’s Herku into an S-market was recently discussed lively for and against online. In accordance with the nature of social media, there were also a lot of people who have not set foot in the store.

But what do the customers who don’t use other stores think about it?

On Monday At half past five in the afternoon, Tapiola’s Herkku is quiet. There are a few people pushing shopping carts, so it is not easy to find regular customers to interview.

However, you will soon find one on the vegetable shelves: Päivi Tommola. Tommola, who lives in Lauttasaari, works in Tapiola and therefore goes shopping most often in Herku.

Tommola has several menus with her, as she also buys groceries for her mother. This is a regular customer of Tapiola Herku for a very long time.

Päivi Tommola also shops in Lauttasaari, where she lives, but Tapiola Herkku is her favorite store.

Tommola has not yet heard about the store’s upcoming change. When he learns about it from HS’s reporter, his expression immediately turns worried.

Tommola says that many special products are important to him, especially bakery products and certain cheeses.

“If they go, I will be angry! I always buy Tilbury’s gouda for my mother,” Tommola sighs.

He is not attracted by the idea of ​​a traditional S-market with shelves close together. Tommola suspects that he will no longer visit the store if the place starts to look like a traditional S-market.

“I appreciate the great visual look and space of this place. That’s why it’s nice to shop here.”

However, according to HOK-Elanto’s press release, Tommola needn’t be afraid of overcrowding, because the S-market will be even bigger than Herkku. 300 additional square meters will be invested in the volume of the store.

Tapiolan Herkku is a convenience store for Pekka Nokelainen. He lives on the top floor of the shopping center Ainoa.

Pekka Nokelainen is a real regular customer of Herku, because he doesn’t really go to other stores. The reason is simple: he lives in an apartment located on the upper floors of shopping center Ainoa.

“We always have a refrigerator nearby. It has both good and bad sides,” Nokelainen says and smiles.

Since Nokelainen doesn’t go to S-markets, he can’t think about what the future could bring to his regular store. However, he understands HOK-Elantto’s decision.

“Competition is hard. K-kauppaväki has chosen the K-market located opposite as the best grocery store of its own chain, and we have to respond to that.”

Nokelainen, who is retired, says that he spent his entire working career in the bakery industry, so Herku’s products are also interesting.

“There are a lot of breads and pastries from small producers here. It would be a bad thing if they disappeared in the future.”

Tiina Kallunki chose ketchup at Food Market Herku on Monday.

Yummy shopping carts are also pushed in the corridor Tiina Kallunki. For him, the speed of shopping is the reason to come to Herkku.

“It’s spacious here, so things can be found easily. I also like that this is visually appealing. I don’t know how to connect visuals with S-markets.”

Kallunki is also worried about the disappearance of the products he loves from the shelves. He especially buys certain specialty coffees and olive oils from Herkus.

“You can’t get them anywhere else!”

Correction May 29 at 9:43 p.m.: The Food Market Herkku stores in Turku and Tampere did not belong to HOK-Elanno, as was said earlier in the story. The store in Turku was owned by Turku Osuuskauppa and Herkun Pirkanmaa cooperative in Tampere.