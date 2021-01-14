HS Espoo | If the traffic sign is crooked, the people of Espoo are in the hands of this man – “Sometimes there may be even more outraged feedback”

According to the Espoo Traffic Management Manager, the most ardent feedback usually concerns if a family member has had a traffic accident.

When There is an outdated, strangely stifling or otherwise vague traffic sign in Espoo, there is one man you should contact.

He has been asked dozens of questions and has been patiently given dozens of answers.

Why is there a sign cluster in Tapiola, where each sign directs you to the Tapiola center? Or why, in the middle of the Espoo forest, was there a traffic sign pointing to a bike path and sidewalk, which, however, directs the reef to the middle?

To these Tough questions are always answered by the Espoo Traffic Management Manager Antti Savolainen.

But how does Savolainen feel when he has to unlock the secrets of faulty road signs week after week?

At least he doesn’t seem upset, on the contrary.

“Calling on traffic signs is quite valuable information, as we may not have been aware of these faulty signs at all.”

Suppliers In addition, Savolainen receives feedback from Espoo residents related to traffic control. Most often, feedback comes through the official feedback service. Occasionally, he also receives direct contacts by phone or email.

“Most of the time, the contacts are relevant, but sometimes there may be even more outrageous feedback.”

According to Savolainen, understandably the most passionate feedback usually concerns if a family member has had an accident in traffic.

“All sorts of close-up situations involving children cause the most outrage. There will also be a lot of feedback on issues related to speeding, ”says Savolainen.

His According to him, especially in the less populated areas of Espoo, the most feedback is given on the safety of school trips.

A good example of this is Vihdintie at Kalajärvi.

HS Espoo news in December from Lake Kalajärvi in ​​Espoo, which is being horrified by the traffic arrangements of Vihdintie. Many children still have to cross a busy road from which the ely center removed the guardrails in 2017.

In Savolainen’s opinion, however, Vihdintie is a nasty example, because the city of Espoo cannot intervene, as Vihdintie is state-owned.

Quantitatively most feedback is given on parking issues, especially from densely populated areas.

Some want more parking spaces, while others ask for parking to be removed altogether, as they may find it difficult to get parking on their own plot. Changes to parking times may also be hoped for.

The feedback given by the people of Espoo is valuable to Savolainen.­

According to Savolainen, the second most people want different closure arrangements for light traffic lanes so that they are not driven by motor vehicles.

Savolainen takes the feedback calmly.

“Receiving feedback is part of my job description. Sometimes you can get a whole new perspective on your own work and work through feedback. ”

According to Savolainen, the debate between Lenthemtintie traffic arrangements on Hentta and Suurpelto has sparked a lot of discussion recently.

Lillhemtintie was temporarily reopened for vehicular traffic in December and the arrangements are valid for a maximum of five years. In addition, it was changed to one-way.

“There are a lot of opinions for and against. Sharply, the people of Hentta support the matter and the people of Suurpelto oppose it. ”

The plan has been the subject of four rectification requests, which will be considered by the Technical Board at the end of January.

Feedback receiving and answering traffic sign questions are only a small part of Savolainen’s work.

His work is varied. Among other things, he is responsible for traffic control, acts as a supervisor for experts, approves traffic arrangements during construction work and is involved in the Espoo traffic safety working group.

Savolainen considers Espoo’s traffic control to be generally functional. However, the challenge is posed by the city’s constant growth. According to him, the personnel responsible for traffic control in Espoo is a relatively small number.

“We don’t really have a problem right now. On the other hand, I dare say that if there were more people, we would be able to do this work even better, ”he says.

Savolainen has been the traffic manager for about a year and a half. Patience is enough, and he intends to continue in his role in the future.

“There is a good and knowledgeable team here. We have the appropriate experience but also the enthusiasm of youth. ”