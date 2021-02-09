HS Espoo | Huge geometric patterns appeared on the golf course in Espoo – It had an IT consultant and a group of snowshoeers

Perhaps the largest snow drawing in Finland was hit at Löfkulla Golf Course over the weekend.

Giant the patterns meander in a snowdrift. There is a big star in the middle of it all.

What are these drawings?

Perhaps the largest snow drawing in Finland was made on the snow field of Löfkulla Golf on Sunday, when an Espoo-based hiker and IT consultant Janne Pyykkö guided eleven volunteer snowshoeers on the project.

The diameter of the snow drawing is 160 meters. The drawing is made up of six sub-drawings and the center connecting them.

Turunväylä runs next to the snow drawing.­

For an Espoo resident the drawing trampled on the golf course was originally Pyykö’s own social challenge:

“This was a way to develop as a human being. I wanted to learn how to inspire people and see if I can guide. ”

The laundry is also of interest to Pyykkö. In previous years, Pyykkö has made large snow drawings alone.

HS Espoo reported on snow drawings on the Nuuksio lakes in 2018.

Please blogista there are also instructions on how to make snow drawings possible.

“This is geometry,” Pyykkö says.

The patterns are trampled into the snow with snowshoes. According to Janne Pyykö, it is important that there is also untouched snow between the footprints: It brings texture to the pattern and in addition the snow drawing lasts longer in a light snowfall.­

Finland however, the largest snow drawing could not have been achieved alone.

Pyykkö asked Facebook’s Snowshoeing group for help with the implementation. On Saturday and Sunday, volunteer snowshoeers gathered on the golf course.

Already in previous weekends, the volunteers had been training under Pyykö’s leadership.

In addition to Janne Pyykö, eleven volunteers were doing the snow drawing. The patterns are mostly created in pairs, with strings of different lengths as aids.­

Snow drawings According to Pyykö, steering included their own challenges.

“I had to be present in the situation and instruct in the right way, even though everyone was responsible for their own drawings.”

The patterns were made with a pair, with the help of strings of different lengths.

“This was a spatial exercise. Everyone did well, ”says Pyykkö.

Although the end result was wonderful, the snow drawing was not the most important thing for Pyykö in the project.

“It would have been good for me, even if it had gone wrong. I could have improved on it next time. ”

You can admire the snow drawing on the golf course until it is covered by subsequent snowfall. Strong winds can also ruin patterns.