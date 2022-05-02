HS Espoo | How should transport robots brought to Espoo run on a light traffic lane? Police had to consider a new kind of rule issue

Where should the transport robot move: on the side of pedestrians or cyclists?

Espoon a newcomer arrived on the light traffic lanes in April after the transport robots started delivers food from Alepa stores to customers.

But where should the transport robot move on the fairway: on the side of pedestrians or cyclists? The police in Western Uusimaa have already had time to consider the issue.

“The transport robot must move on the pedestrian side because the robot is equated with a device to assist pedestrians. The speed of the robot is quiet, ”says the commissioner Hannu Kontula From the West Uusimaa police.

However, if the robot enters the lane of cyclists and the police patrol hits the scene, will the police stop the robot and the police will fine its owner?

“At this point, we are watching how the robots move and considering whether there is a need to intervene in the robots,” Kontula replies.

Western Uusimaa the police have not been informed that the transport robots have caused congestion or any other disruption to traffic.

“The robot has been amazed. Some motorists imagine that the robot must be avoided. However, the robots are programmed to dodge cars. ”

Alepa in Otaniemi started delivering food with robots on April 12. A little later, Alepat in Mankka, Jousenpuisto, Laajalahti, Leppävaara and Matinkylä also started delivering robots.

Robotin the normal pace is about six miles per hour, which is a brisk walking pace. The robot delivers food up to a maximum of about three kilometers from the store.

Starship Technologies, which developed the robot, is an Estonian-based company founded in 2014. Its transport robots have previously delivered food and parcel orders to the United States, Britain, Denmark, Germany and Estonia, among others.

