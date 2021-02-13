HS Espoo | Hella and Sulo Wuolijoki bought a villa in Leppävaara because others did the same – “The whole villa was one helpless mistake”

The Wuolijoki lived in Leppävaara from 1910 to 1914. There, in a wooden villa, Hella Wuolijoki wrote her first play, The Children of the House.

Wooden villa was small and white. It had four rooms and two verandas. The surrounding forest was dense and gloomy, and gardening proved difficult because there was no mold on the plot.

There, however, they settled, MP Sulo Wuolijoki and his spouse, who is writing a dissertation on Estonian folk poetry Hella Wuolijoki: To Leppävaara, next to the Mäkkylä forest, to the current Rautakiskonkuja.

“It had suddenly become fashionable that the young civilized had to move to the country to live and, above all, acquire a villa for themselves,” Hella Wuolijoki writes in her memoirs.

It was spring in 1910. Hella and Sulo Wuolijoki had been married for a couple of years. Leppävaara Villa was to become the idyllic home of a young couple in the countryside. However, the opposite happened.

“It was lonely there. Naturally, the whole villa was one single helpless mistake, because the host had to go to Helsinki every day for an editorial office, parliament or committees, ”Hella Wuolijoki says in her memoirs.

Sulo arrived home late or spent the night in Helsinki, and Hella was alone in the villa.

“In the evenings, I sat alone on the veranda, listening to the hum of the trees in the forests of Mäkkylä. … My husband often came home late at night and left for Parliament or the editorial office in the morning, bringing books with him, and again I was alone and continued reading or gardening with a maid, ”Hella writes.

“Where were the meetings, lectures and people I had discussed exciting issues with and whose lives I had taken part in? Did my life really suddenly end in that white villa? And everyday bread? Is it possible to live like this? ”

Hella Wuolijoki in 1939, when she turned 53 years old. When Leppävaara moved, Hella Wuolijoki was 23 years old.­

Completely Hella Wuolijoki was certainly not inactive in Leppävaara either: she wrote her dissertation and read a lot.

And then, of course, there was the garden, where there was enough work. The soil in the plot of the villa was poor, and there was not enough soil in the plot, so it was seized from a nearby “swamp-like,” as Hella Wuolijoki wrote in her memoirs. Manure, on the other hand, was fetched from Alberga Manor.

Alone, Hella compared the swampy soil of Leppävaara to the fertile soil of her homeland, Estonia:

“Another was in the gloomy forest of Finland. Clear the plot.”

The villa of Hella and Sulo Wuolijoki was located about a kilometer from Leppävaara station. Trains rarely ran and MP Sulo Wuolijoki often spent the night in Helsinki. The picture shows the Leppävaara station building at the beginning of the 20th century.­

In summer 1910 Hella Wuolijoki started expecting a child. The long dark evenings of autumn in Leppävaara felt lonely and heavy. Hella was working on her dissertation on Estonian folk poetry, but some of her close circle thought that her mental efforts were not suitable for a pregnant woman. They could reportedly make a child stupid.

Instead, Hella was advised to knit clothes for the child. Hella didn’t like the crafts either, nor did she take them, even though the pressure was intense.

However, allegations that doing a dissertation during pregnancy could affect a child’s sanity worried Hella so much that she sought advice from a familiar doctor. This puzzled such speeches and prompted Hella to continue with the dissertation.

Child was born in March 1911. Hella and Sulo named a newcomer May Day.

“I think the little red, red creature was pretty much like me, maybe a little more angry yet than I am.”

Hella learned childcare. She was assisted by her own mother, who had come from Estonia to help her daughter. The mother and daughter had differing opinions on many things. Four weeks later, Hella’s mother returned to Estonia after getting tired of “a constant quarrel with her stubborn daughter,” as Hella states in her memoirs.

All the same, now Hella had a villa to accompany. The dissertation was left out, but instead Hella started writing her first play, The children of the house.

“I woke up at five in the morning to take care of my baby, and then no longer slept. I wrote it almost like heart blood, a child in my arms, for I wrote it in my head at this time. ”

The play premiered in Estonia in 1913.

Sulo Wuolijoki and Vappu at Leppävaara villa in the spring of 1911.­

Everyday The small villa in Leppävaara continued. Shortly after the birth of Vapu, a cow was acquired in the yard of the villa, which was called the Shoot Shoot. The doctor had weighed Vapu and found that he needed more milk. Ammuu came to the rescue.

When the weather got colder in the fall, the cow could no longer be kept and was sold for slaughter.

After the cow, a Nöske pig appeared in the yard of the villa. That, too, ended up being slaughtered, even though the family was attached to their pig.

“We all felt like cannibals as we milled the flesh of our noses.”

Hella and Sulo Wuolijoki also had a rabbit garden in the yard of Leppävaara villa. Hella didn’t care about the rabbits worse and she writes in her memoirs that they were a joy only for Vapu, who stroked the rabbits and played with them. The picture of Vapu and the rabbit is from 1912.­

The yard also housed a rabbit garden, which Hella Wuolijoki calls a “power madman”.

The rabbit garden was acquired from Sulo’s parliamentary colleague, the future president Lauri from Kristian Relander, who at the time worked as an assistant at the state agricultural experimental institute in Jokiniemi, Vantaa.

Sulo Wuolijoki bought more than ten green rabbit houses from Relander, which were home to almost a hundred rabbits. The rabbits had to do business: they were meant to be a new source of income for the Wuolijoki villa in Leppävaara.

“The rabbits were supposed to be the salvation of the entire Finnish economy, at least that’s what the future president claimed. However, it made me feel like to ask Relander why he didn’t want to save the Finnish economy, but left it to us, who didn’t even know about rabbit food. ”

Hella Wuolijoki didn’t like rabbits. They got too many chicks from him and the top of it all was when Hella found out that the stressed rabbits had eaten their own chicks.

However, the most beloved animal of all was the dog Raj from the Sulo family, who was Vappu Wuolijoki’s best friend. In her memoirs, Hella recounts how Vappu walked outside, holding tight to Raj’s collar.

Hella and Vappu in a joint picture in 1916.­

Gradually the loneliness at Leppävaara Villa began to ease.

At some point, guests – like Hella’s brother Leo and sister Salme as well as a family friend Otto Sternbeck – there were so many that the Wuolijoki also rented a small neighboring villa. There they accommodated guests, and there also sat Sulo Wuolijoki, who had begun to study law.

Sternbeck in particular was helpful to Hella in caring for the child. The man pushed Vappu in the carriage, sang to him and played with this one. Vappu was also being treated by Sulo’s parents in Hauho when Hella traveled in Estonia.

Today, the villa has an apartment building on the site of Vallikallio.­

Hella Wuolijoki’s memoirs describe ordinary family life: how Vappu learned to walk and talk, how he got whooping cough and introduced the library to guests. May Day was taken care of by a servant Olga, who Vappu also called a mother.

“The latest news is that Vappuli has found out his party position. Came to the bed next to his father in the morning, pointed his finger at both him and me and explained that the father is a wolfist, the mother a wolfist – a brat wolfist. ”

In a few years, the gloomy villa in Leppävaara had become a home. When the Wuolijoki had to give up the villa for economic reasons, Hella might even feel some kind of longing.

“At the time, I thought I’d buy the villa back sometime when the strawberry land stayed there.”

After moving from Leppävaara, Hella Wuolijoki worked as a correspondent in a law firm and as a representative for various companies. Between 1914 and 1918, he created a large estate with which he bought the Marlebäck manor and sawmill business in Iiti. Among other things, he served as a Member of Parliament and the Director General of YLE, and wrote plays. Hella and Sulo Wuolijoki separated in 1923.

The text is based on a memoir by Hella Wuolijoki I became a businesswoman, and the quotes are quotes from the book. In addition, Vappu Tuomioja’s work Sulo, Hella and Vappuli – Memoirs from 1911–1945 has been used as a source.