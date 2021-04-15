HS Espoo | Hanna Huurinainen came south from Lapland to get a dog and the pet was stolen before the return trip: “I don’t know of any dog ​​theft from Rovaniemi”

According to police, dogs are very rarely stolen in front of shops in Western Uusimaa. However, there is reason to be cautious.

January Monday was a long awaited day.

Rovaniemi resident Hanna Huurinainen and his spouse had traveled from the north to the West Harbor of Helsinki to pick up a new family member, a dog adopted from Spain.

The dog had a light brown coat, a pale belly and large brown eyes.

Three-year-old, trimmed pitbull male.

A dear dog would definitely suit a couple, because Huurinainen had always had dogs.

Pitbull was put on board and the car headed for Espoo, where the party rested for a moment with a relative.

Before the long return trip, Huurinainen’s man walked the dog out. On the same trip, the spouse decided to visit Halo next to Kilo train station to buy travel fins.

The man wrapped the dog’s leash several times around the handrail and fastened it evenly with a locking mechanism to the leash.

It was already closer to eleven o’clock when the dog stayed out waiting. Huurinainen’s spouse returned from the store 10-15 minutes later, and by then the dog had disappeared.

It was stolen.

Frosty woman has been looking for dogs everywhere since January.

“The first thought was panic when my husband called the store that the dog was lost. We immediately set out to find a dog with my husband and his brother. We also immediately called the emergency center. ”

Huurinainen suspects that the dog thief has sold their pit bulls forward. Huurinainen does not want to reveal the dog’s name in public.

“I hope the dog can still be found.”

The overriding hours are grief and anger. A man from Frosty regrets leaving a dog in front of a shop.

“If something has been learned from this, then the dog will never be left in front of the store or anywhere else,” Huurinainen says.

“I don’t know of a single dog theft from Rovaniemi. It did not occur to me that dogs would be stolen from the front of the trade. Nothing is sacred, not even dogs. ”

A lost pitbull is a cut male dog.­

Criminal Commissioner Tero Tonteri is the case investigation director.

Tonteri says that the person who took the dog without permission has been reached. However, police have no information on where the dog is currently.

“Various clues have come all over southern Finland, but there has been no breakthrough,” says Tonteri.

If a passer-by thinks he or she has found the missing dog in question, Tonteri advises contacting the authorities.

“And if you still happen to see where the dog is being taken, like a condominium or a staircase, then that will help.”

According to the Crime Commission, cases such as kilo dog theft are very rare in Espoo and Western Uusimaa.

“But it’s worth thinking about where to leave your dog. I wouldn’t leave even the fillary unlocked in front of the deal, ”Tonteri says.