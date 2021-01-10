HS Espoo | Gray concrete colossus yawns open in Espoo – Demolition of the office building is part of a larger plan

Demolition of the office buildings in the center of Espoo began in October last year and will continue until May.

Landscape is gray when the office building in the center of Espoo is demolished under a cloudy sky.

Demolition of the office buildings right next to the station began in October and has now reached one of the most spectacular stages. The façade of the first building has already been pulled open, and the high-rise house on several floors yawns open.

The vision promises good. The demolition of the building known as Office House 2 is part of the renovation project for the center of Espoo.

“Things are progressing as planned,” says the project manager Mikko Kivinen.

The nearby street work and Vaakunatori have been completed, and demolition work is progressing as it should. Work on the yards will begin in the spring.

Office building a multi-purpose building called Espoo House is planned for the site. The building would include facilities for city employees, a service market and cultural activities.

Although other work in the area has gone as expected, there have been some twists and turns in the Espoo House.

According to the original plan, construction work would begin in 2023 and a total of 36,000 square feet of space would be completed in 2026. No information is yet available on the new schedule and final size of the building.

The plans are frozen, as the corona pandemic has changed the city’s needs, Kivinen says. Before final plans are made, a study needs to be made on how much space will eventually be needed and how the pandemic will affect the city’s budget.