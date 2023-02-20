HS Espoo | Gas bubbles appeared in the snow

In front of the bird tower in Laajalahti, “bubbles” with a diameter of up to twenty centimeters have appeared in the snow project. It is apparently methane released from the soil.

Last In the past few days, a fresh blanket of snow has fallen in the capital region, which has brought out a special phenomenon in Espoo’s Laajalahti.

In front of the Laajalahti bird tower, holes up to twenty centimeters in diameter have appeared in the snow project. The bird tower is located near the Villa Elfvik nature house in the Laajalahti nature reserve.

In the picture taken by the HS reader, it looks like the hanky has “bubbled”. He thinks that it could be gas released from cow dung, because cows and sheep graze on the beach meadow in the summer.

Cow manure instead, the gas probably comes from the soil, thinks the research professor of the Natural Resources Center (Luke) who studied ruminants Marketa Rinne.

Methane is formed in the soil under oxygen-free conditions and can be released into the atmosphere. The same phenomenon has been observed on a larger scale, for example in Russia in Siberiawhere methane explosions have created giant craters on the ground.

“There is no complete certainty, but I would strongly guess that the cow’s hide has no part in it,” says Rinne.

According to him, the piles of cow dung grazing on the meadow would hardly be enough to form gas bubbles in the snow, and Rinne doesn’t remember coming across something similar on larger farms either.

“If there was poop there in the summer, it would hardly be able to produce such a quantity of gas that there would be holes in the snow.”