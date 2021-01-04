HS Espoo | Free printing of crossword puzzles ended in Espoo – Now you have to dig a picture in libraries if you want to use a printer

Until now, printing at the Espoo City Library has been free, although it has already become accustomed to paying for it in neighboring municipalities. Printing of essential paperwork, such as documents related to employment, livelihood or benefits, will remain free of charge.

Espoo city ​​library printers have been pounding at a rapid pace in recent years. Annually, the machines have spit up a total of up to 2.5 million prints from their interiors. Printing has been free for customers, and the real price has been paid by nature and libraries.

At the end of last year, printing in Espoo libraries became chargeable. Since the turn of the year, the reform has been implemented in all libraries. The price of a printed page is the same at all outlets, 20 cents.

Printing of essential paperwork, such as documents related to employment, livelihood or benefits, will remain free of charge. Children will also continue to be able to print for free.

The new payment system works electronically so that in return for payment, the customer receives a code with which the printer operates. The free access code can be obtained from the staff.

Espoo City Library Service Manager Oili Sivula says the feedback came for and against. He does not have very in-depth analyzes of the effectiveness of the reform, as precise data on the difference in print volumes at the time of free printing are not yet available.

In the past, customers used the machines on their own. Thus, the library staff did not know whether the client was printing the application forms or grids required by the authorities.

Indeed, information about printers was collected very occasionally, mainly from older customers who needed the help of staff to operate the machine. Even then, the subject of printing varied greatly, Sivula says. Older clients wanted both pension applications and genealogy-related information on paper.

With the reform, printing will become more secure. In the past, customers’ printouts could be confused, but now the paper only appears on the machine when the customer is in front of it.

Coronary pandemic as a result, library visitors have fallen by as much as tens of percent. It is still too early to say how much library visitors from Espoo will end up using the service.

The library does not have precise goals for the reform, especially when the amount of printing of necessary papers is not known. However, the reform will bring at least some savings. The side price of printing, 20 cents, is half of the fee charged by Helsinki and Kauniainen, for example.

The price has been calculated according to the cost of maintaining the service, Sivula says.

“We are not seeking any kind of revenue collection.”