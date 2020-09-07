HS Espoo | Flea markets hit the corona in Espoo: A brand new entrepreneur began in Kivenlahti, an internet retailer opened in Mankka

Autumn has introduced the anticipated aid to flea markets after a troublesome spring. A very new retailer was opened in Kivenlahti, Espoo.

Corona epidemic within the center entrepreneurs are cramped. Others have needed to shut their doorways completely, nevertheless Marcus Viljakainen swim upstream.

Viljakainen and his spouse opened the flea market Royal kirppis & Café in Kivenlahti, Espoo, a couple of month in the past.

“A extremely difficult time. In the summertime, individuals are on trip, ”the brand new entrepreneur describes and provides,“ And Korona. ”

The beginning has been very troublesome regardless of the troublesome instances.

“On the primary day there was no merchandise on the shelf, and on the third day it was virtually full.”

Clients could possibly be even double the present quantity, however alternatively it has now been simpler to take care of security clearances. Anyway, Viljakainen may be very cautious in regards to the cleanliness of the shop.

“We be sure that all the things is clear.”

Garments should not eligible on the market except they scent recent. If the contents of the wardrobe seem to have been dug straight from the again of the cabinet, Viljakainen orders the vendor to select up the bag and convey it again washed.

Regardless of the epidemic, the entrepreneur believes the longer term seems vibrant and clients will discover the place, particularly when the café subsequent to the flea market might be correctly opened.

With mankka the flea market on Aksel can be thought-about to be coming. The brand new on-line retailer has been in operation for a number of weeks and the planning of one other workplace is underway.

“Not less than we’ve got a really constructive thoughts proper now,” says the entrepreneur Nadja Jarrah-Aalto

At Aksel, the products might be offered on a self-service foundation or as a whole service, through which case the client solely must convey the products to the place and the flea market workers will maintain the remaining.

There’s nonetheless room on the self-service aspect, however there are nonetheless clients within the already busy total service. The service might be offered as early as February. Many instances of fall have handed for many who needed to maneuver their time from spring.

“Then there have been a number of cancellations, and now clients are beginning to come again a bit quietly,” says Jarrah-Aalto.

Normally about 600 clients a day go to Aksel at the moment, now a pair hundred much less, Jarrah-Aalto estimates. Anyway, buyer numbers are returning nearer to regular.