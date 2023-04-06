HS Espoo | Finland’s longest parcel machine was opened in Tapiola

Finland’s longest parcel machine can now be found in the shopping center Ainoa Tapiola. It is also one of the longest parcel machines in Europe.

Espoo got a new parcel machine into use on Monday. And it’s not just any parcel machine.

The parcel machine opened in Tapiola shopping center Ainoa is the longest parcel machine in all of Finland.

The row of parcel lockers is no less than 36 meters long.

The machine is also one of the longest in Europe.

Trays however, in terms of quantity, the new automatic does not break records.

“There are 399 compartments here. It’s big, but of course there are even bigger ones,” Posti’s regional manager Kari Reimi tells.

“They just don’t have the compartments in one row. For example, Finland’s largest parcel machine in Munkkivuori has over a thousand compartments, but they are not in a row, but in modules,” says

Tapiolan the new machine was put into use on Monday, April 3. The machine can be found on the first floor of shopping center Ainoa. It also replaces the Omaposti self-service kiosk located in Länsituule.

“There was a lot of feedback from customers that the Omaposti kiosk was difficult to find. Customers also wanted Posti’s services in the Ainoa shopping center. The shopping center is open for a long time and available to customers. You can pick up the package whenever you want, and you don’t have to wait in line,” says Reimi.

Parcel machines are growing in popularity, and nowadays they are by far the most popular way to receive packages.

Read more: Only one restaurant from Espoo made it to the long list of the best restaurants in Finland – not a single one from Vantaa

Read more: Herttonieme residents as coal: Postal packages are constantly diverted to a distant industrial area

Read more: Posti filed a criminal complaint against its “delayed” delivery person

Read more: An “afternoon disco” was set up for the seniors – The public rush is amazing