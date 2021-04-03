Saturday, April 3, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | Everyone thinks they know Westend – Surprising pictures show what Espoo’s “golden tooth coast” really looks like

by admin
April 3, 2021
in World
0

Everyone has an image of Westend, even those who have never been there. HS Espoo’s photo report shows what this mythically renowned district hides.

White district. This is what the graph says as we know how many white buildings we know. We’re touring Westend, because our goal is to tell you what Westend looks like. In addition to the white district, we found at least a maritime and changing district. Welcome to Westend!

.
#Espoo #thinks #Westend #Surprising #pictures #show #Espoos #golden #tooth #coast

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Taiwan declares mourning for the train accident victims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.