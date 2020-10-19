HS Espoo | Even water glasses shake in homes as motorists exercise music in a parking lot in Espoo – “People are just a pinch here”

In the evenings and at night, young people gather in the parking lot of Laaksolahti Sports Park to play music. Camera surveillance will be installed in the sports park in the coming days.

Laaksolahti residents of the area have suffered from almost every night jumping since the spring. In the evenings and at night, cars gather in the parking lot of the sports park, the noise from which prevents people in the surrounding areas from sleeping at night.

“The noise has lasted for weeks, even months. 3-5 cars will come here to play music and inject the bass to the fullest. And because using basses eats up the car’s battery, they have the impression that the car can be idle because of it even while they are standing in the parking lot, ”says a resident of the area.

He wants to remain anonymous because he fears for his safety. According to the resident, the bass of the cars can be felt in the structures of the houses.

“The boy said one night that the water glass was shaking because of the bass.”

Bass calling usually begins in the evening and may last at worst through the night. In the mornings, there is rubbish, cans and bottles in the car park.

“Last night, the daughter came to wake up at half past three while driving a rally in the parking lot. Some of those on board the cars hung out the windows, ”says a person interviewed by HS.

Families with children and the elderly with disabilities live in the neighborhood.

“I wondered what old people feel when they do not know what is going on outside.”

People in the neighborhood are very nervous about the situation.

“The residents are quite ripe for that noise. Everyone is starting to get nervous. ”

According to the person interviewed by HS, the car drivers are about twenty young men.

Laaksolahti residents have been asking motorists to leave the parking lot to make noise.

“They’re pretty scrody guys, I don’t dare go there. It doesn’t even have any effect, even if it did. One dude told me not much interest, ”the resident continues.

The emergency center has also been called to the emergency center numerous times from the Laaksolahti neighborhood. When the police arrive, the music pauses for a moment. However, according to the resident, the actions of the police are not enough, as the police mainly talk to young people.

“People are just a pinch for this.”

Sports park the parking lot belongs to the city of Espoo. Director of Sports and Youth Services Martti Merra is both surprised and sorry for the noise leaving the car park. Merra heard about the matter for the first time through contacting HS Espoo.

“However, the feedback is so serious that it is listened to carefully.”

According to Merra, vandalism has sometimes occurred in Laaksolahti. At times, the sports park has violated outdoor fitness equipment.

“When young people are deprived of the conditions to gather because of a corona, the opposite is that somewhere the young people gather. We try to cooperate with the police by talking, signing and working with the police, ”says Merran.

According to Merra, prohibition signs and camera surveillance will be installed in the area in the near future.

Western Uusimaa the police department is aware of the problem plaguing Laaksolahti.

Inspector Petri Lillvis says the police patrol has visited the scene several times this month as well.

“It’s been about burning rubber and playing stereos. The patrols have spoken to the gang, and some of the gigs have been ordered to leave the area.

According to Lillvis, youth usually congregate somewhere, and sometimes these gatherings become a nuisance. The gathering places known to the police in Espoo are at least the parking lot of the Vermo racetrack and the parking lot of the Esport Center.

Noise in a vehicle in vain violates at least the Road Traffic Act and the Public Order Act, ie fines can be imposed as a penalty for harassment.

Inspector Lillvis encourages residents to talk directly to young people who are causing the disorder.

“Low-level discussions tend to work best.”

If a resident does not dare to approach the young people themselves, according to Lillvis, the resident can make a report to the emergency center.

