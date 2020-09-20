HS Espoo | Even the buildings of the 1990s are being demolished in the Helsinki region: “We are a young country with a young, hasty culture”

Many buildings have been demolished in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area that did not even reach the age of 40. Dismantling causes unnecessary emissions and at the same time cultural history can be lost. On the other hand, there are usually always some grounds for demolition, recalls the professor of real estate economics.

Its summer Mikko Salminen remember well. In the mornings, the alarm clock rang early, as seven had to be busy on the job site.

Lived in 1976. Salminen was in high school and got a summer job at the new K-store construction site on the Kauniainen Tunnel Road, next to the railway station. During the day he threw himself into a job, in the evenings he went to hockey training.

Salminen’s summer work lasted only five weeks. However, the construction site remained in his mind. A K-store house cast from concrete, it would remain in place for at least a hundred years. It was great to be involved in building something like that.

It took a decade, a second and a third. But then, at the turn of the 2000s and 2010s, the K-store house was demolished. It only had time to stand on Tunnel Road for more than 30 years.

“When I heard about the demolition of the house, the first thought was that this is melting madness. It was a house made of concrete in the 1970s, which could last for almost a hundred years, ”says Salminen.

The demolition of the K-store building was related to the renovation of the center of Kauniainen. At the same time, other buildings were demolished in the center and new residential buildings were built in its place.

In the 21st century, urban planning began to emphasize dense construction at the end of good transport connections, in practice often in the vicinity of railway stations. Against this thinking, the two-story commercial building between the station and downtown may have begun to look a bit outdated.

K-store the house is just one example of a building with a short life cycle. There are numerous other similar cases: For example, in Espoo, the Tapiola Waterfall House was built in 1985 and demolished already in 2018, ie after 33 years. In Helsinki, Pasila’s station was completed in 1990 and dismantled only 27 years later.

Although it has been ten years since the demolition of the K-store building, it still arouses great feelings in Mikko Salminen. Salminen has lived in Kauniainen since 1972 and currently sits on the City Council as a representative of the Coalition. He did not act as an delegate when it was decided to demolish the house.

“Urban planning has gone wrong if it is not known in which direction the community and society is developing. There is a lack of vision for the decision-makers to first allow a low-rise commercial building to be built and then, after 30 years, to demolish it from the road, ”says Salminen.

Many count as an adult in their thirties: their place in the labor market may be sought, a mortgage may not yet have been taken out, and there may not be any rush to establish themselves on the couple’s front.

So why is the building in its thirties an old man and seen his best days and it’s time to throw aside the path of the younger ones?

Waterfall House, Tapiola, 1985–2018. The waterfall house was completed in Tapiola in 1985. Originally, its facade was decorated with waterfalls, but they only had time to be used for a few years. The Waterfall House, which was used for office use, was demolished in 2018. Apartments will be built in its place.­

There are many reasons. It may be that the building no longer serves its original purpose, does not fit the strategy of its owner, or has reached or been left in such poor condition that the owner does not feel it makes sense to renovate it. Changes in urban planning and what is seen as a good environment can also affect demolition decisions.

“Depending on the type of house and the purpose or location of the house, this is a really broad matter,” says Aalto University’s professor of real estate economics. Kauko Viitanen.

For example, in remote areas of relocation, buildings may have to be demolished because they simply no longer have users. In growing urban areas, demolition usually involves the desire to build something else on the site. In the suburbs, for example, shallow shopping malls may be demolished in the way of apartment buildings.

Viitanen looks at the matter primarily from the property owner’s perspective. In this case, the motive for dismantling is often money.

“There is almost always an economic need or even a compulsion in the background. If the owner is a normal company, it has to make a profit, otherwise it will go bankrupt. ”

Maxi-market, Leppävaara, 1971–2003. Leppävaara’s Maxi-market, was opened in 1971. The Maxi-market remained in place for more than 30 years, until it was demolished from the Sello shopping center in the early 2000s.­

However, the value of real estate is not only measured in money. Buildings, including newer ones, can be associated with, among other things, cultural-historical and aesthetic values ​​that make them valuable.

“Of course, there are also situations where the building is financially unprofitable from the owner’s point of view, but you want to save it. After all, old mansions are cherished, even though they may be impractical. Then the primary motive may be to preserve the old, and then you have to find the money for it elsewhere, ”says Viitanen.

The fact that heavy, usable buildings will be demolished after a few decades of use is hardly anyone’s ideal situation.

In addition to the loss of local history, there are significant environmental issues associated with the demolition of concrete buildings, for example. Cement production consumes a lot of energy and not all demolition waste can be recycled.

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, Leppävaara, 1988–2020 and 2003–2020. The buildings of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences were completed in 1988 and 2003. In particular, there were shortcomings in the support structures of the newer building. The buildings sank and cracks and dents appeared in their structures. The buildings were demolished in the spring of 2020.­

Miten then one could avoid a building in its thirties falling under a Dozer?

Mikko Salminen blames municipal decision-makers for the situation, who he says do not know how to look to the future and demand plans that would take time.

Kauko Viitanen also thinks that the big problem is that it is difficult to predict the future and you don’t really know how to do it.

“It should be understood that the life cycle of a building depends on people. When a person no longer has use for a building, it becomes unnecessary.

Pasila station, Pasila, 1990–2017. The station building, completed in 1990, replaced the old, wooden station building, which was moved to the nearby Veturitor. The station building managed to serve train passengers for 27 years until it was demolished in the way of the new station and shopping center Tripla in 2017.­

Viitanen proposes one lighter construction as one solution: to give up heavy structures and accept that the building may become obsolete in 30 years.

“What if we made buildings that could be easily modified, moved and demolished?” He asks.

In Viitanen’s opinion, this should not mean compromising on the quality of architecture and the appearance of buildings.

“Here would be new challenges for designers, that’s how to design beautiful, temporary buildings. However, the primary status of buildings is to support human activities. They will not remain on earth forever. ”

There are also big question marks associated with temporary buildings. For example, the idea of ​​a library or concert hall to be demolished may seem foreign.

In the beautiful Mikko Salminen hopes that situations like the K-store building will no longer be encountered. He is not very hopeful, though.

“We are a young country with a young, hasty culture. You should get a home that will last 50 to 100 years. It just feels pretty impossible. ”

