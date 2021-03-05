HS Espoo | Espoo vegan frustrated with contents of distance school “food bags” – Principal: There must be some kind of misunderstanding here

Saana Paavonen, who is visiting Otaniemi High School in Espoo, wonders why she is being denied a vegan food grant during her distance learning.

Espoo Otaniemi High School, second grade Saana Paavo irritate. Paavonen is vegan, but he does not currently receive vegan food from school.

“I tried to order a school provided by school meals substitute food aid, but it was denied from me, because I am a vegan,” he says.

Paavo is particularly surprised that the high school has emphasized climate issues from the beginning.

“Lessons learned in almost every course are somehow linked to climate change. How can it be possible that a school now cannot support a student trying to improve the state of the world in one of the most effective ways? ”

Vegan food has been offered in contact classes. According to Paavonen, the vegan diet did not require the permission of health care personnel either.

“Why is distance school being made even more challenging in this way for those who follow a vegan diet?” He asks.

Otaniemi high school principal Sinikka Luoma-Mattila thinks this is a misunderstanding.

When the transition to upper secondary education in Espoo at the beginning of December, high school students were asked what kind of food bag they wanted for the distance learning period. The options were a mixed food bag, a vegetarian food bag and a gluten-free food bag.

“The fourth option was a special diet. A student on a special diet can go to a nearby primary school to dine. There is also vegan food on offer, but we do not have any actual vegan food bags at the school, ”says Luoma-Mattila.

Rector according to it is not a question of cost. He understands the student’s indignation.

“Since the beginning of December, when we found out what bags the students wanted, a lot has happened. The student should have dug up the old instruction, but it is human that one does not even come to mind. I certainly wouldn’t have been able to think so far back in time myself. ”

According to Luoma-Mattila, there are a lot of students in high school students who have not applied for food bags to be distributed once a week.

“There may be several reasons for this: some students live in another municipality, while others do not want to eat ready meals for one reason or another. In any case, vegans are welcome to lunch at the adjacent primary school, by agreement with the principal, ”says Luoma-Mattila.