HS Espoo | Espoo residents get a swimming pool that resembles the catalog of interior design magazines – HS presents fascinating details that the Matinkylä hall hides

The people of Matinkylä have been waiting for the swimming pool for a long time. The opening of the new hall will be celebrated no later than April.

Spring during which many Espoo residents may hear a great sigh: at last. The acute shortage of swimming pools is coming to an end, as the Matinkylä swimming pool is starting to be ready.

Also a swimming pool expert in the city of Espoo Ari Jaakkola is satisfied. The swimming pool was handed over from the builder Lujatalo to the city of Espoo during Christmas.

There are still minor repairs and furnishing of the building.

Matinkylä’s indoor swimming pool is located on Tynnyritie, just behind the Iso Omena shopping center.

Architect Lasse Minkkisen the swimming pool designed by the pool looks handsome and modern on the outside. Next door is the Iso Omena shopping center and a metro station.

Opposite the main door of the swimming pool is a ticket office and a spacious café.

The lobby can also be reached by lift or by stairs directly from the parking garage, which has about a hundred paid parking spaces. Disabled places are on the street.

The lobby can also be reached by lift or by stairs directly from the parking garage, which has about a hundred paid parking spaces. Disabled places are on the street.

In addition to the lobby and café, there is a gym and gym on the street level.

“In Matinkylä, the customer can only come to the gym and not have to pay the price of a swimming ticket,” says Jaakkola.

About everything note that athletes with reduced mobility have been taken into account.

The visually impaired swimmer is guided by the embossed tiles on the floor and the embossed inscriptions on the information boards. A separate rest room has been designed for guide dogs. The elevators are easy to find and are not hidden around the corner.

There are two smaller and two larger changing rooms for special groups. According to Jaakkola, a separate changing room and washrooms can be used by people of other sexes, for example.

There are also women’s and men’s changing rooms downstairs. Wardrobes are already waiting for their users in a neat line. There are 200 lockers in both changing rooms.

There are 200 lockers in the locker room for both women and men. Wardrobes set limits on the number of visitors.

According to Jaakkola, special attention has been paid to the fact that there are enough levels, sockets and mirrors in the women’s changing room. There are also plenty of drawers in the shower area.

Friends of the sauna will be pampered by the indoor swimming pool: there are two saunas in both shower rooms. Special groups also have access to their own sauna.

The larger sauna in the women’s section has two stoves.

Below against which warm, almost tropical air first blows.

Matinkylä Swimming Pool has a total of five pools. Adjacent to the changing rooms is a cold-water pool and a 30-degree multi-purpose and rehabilitation pool with whirlpool seats at one end.

In the future, water sports and baby swimming will be organized in the multi-purpose pool.

The second wall of the multi-purpose and rehabilitation pool has screens from which you can watch virtual water sports.

MAIN POOL is 50 meters long and has eight tracks. If necessary, the pool can be divided into smaller pools with a drawbridge. One track is reserved for water runners.

The main pool is also wheelchair accessible by lift.

The Matinkylä indoor swimming pool is not a real competition venue, as there are no auditoriums in the hall.

“While the Espoonlahti swimming pool is being renovated in 2023–2025, some smaller competitions can be organized in Matinkylä,” says Jaakkola.

At the back of the swimming pool is a children’s training pool and a paddling pool. A part of the teaching pool is always reserved for children to play freely.

Pictured in the foreground is a paddling pool for small children with a teaching pool behind it. The toilets are located near the children’s pools.

In the swimming pool looks roughly the same as according to interior design magazines in many Finnish homes.

The color scheme is light, wood and concrete. There is no useless cumin.

There is no art in the swimming pool. The most decorative thing about the ascetic hall is the wall stylized with ornamental concrete.

“The indoor swimming pool itself is a work of art,” Jaakkola says with a smile.

Curious nearby residents are very interested in the new indoor pool artwork. Outside the large windows, you can often see flashing pairs of eyes.

Swimming pool expert Ari Jaakkola

In the pools there is already water, and everything looks pretty finished on the surface. When can I swim in the pools?

“This hall will be ready for the public no later than April,” says Jaakkola.

Matinkylä’s indoor swimming pool is designed for 400,000 visitors a year. The total price of the swimming pool is EUR 33 million.

“The idea is that this is going to be relatively popular.”

The popularity of the Matinkylä swimming pool will increase in the coming years due to the renovation of the Espoonlahti swimming pool. Project planning for the renovation of the Tapiola swimming pool is also underway. According to Jaakkola, the renovation of the Tapiola Hall should start during 2023 and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The Matinkylä swimming pool has a lot of natural light. According to Ari Jaakkola, attention has also been paid to the acoustics of the hall.

Matinkylä the swimming pool has another floor: the basement. There is no need for customers there, as there are staff facilities and technical facilities.

Jaakkola is used to wandering between water filtration equipment. The bottom of the fitness pool is visible above.

“It’s welded to the pile on site. The seams were imaged X-ray. ”

Many will not think that swimming pools are quite energy spills. In Matinkylä, the situation has been resolved in many ways: about 30 geothermal wells have been installed under the adjacent park and approximately 150 solar panels have been installed on the roof of the swimming pool.

Otherwise, the roof is covered with a layer of green grass.

“Self-sufficiency comes to fruition when the hall is set in motion,” says Jaakkola.

