At the end of the last century, the cities entered into friendship agreements frequently. Espookin sought out friends from Japan and Namibia as well, but attempts at convergence remained at the level of plans.

Kristianstad, Kongsberg, Køge, Skagafjörður, Esztergom, Irving, Nõmme, Shanghai, Hatsina and Sochi. Espoo has a total of ten twin cities from nine different countries. The number is even moderate for Finland’s second largest city: for example, there are 12 twin cities in Vantaa and as many as 18 in Tampere.

Town twinning refers to cities between which there is an agreement on cooperation. Friendship is maintained through, for example, student exchanges, cultural events and cooperation between companies.

If things had gone a little differently at the end of the last century, the list of twinned towns in Espoo could be longer. Friendship when sought after from Japan and Namibia.

The first official twinning relations were concluded in Espoo in 1968. The other party to the agreement was Hatsina in the Soviet Union. The following year, Espoo formalized its friendship with the Swedish Kristianstad.

Once the taste for friendship had been reached in Espoo, agreements were soon written at a rapid pace. Over the years, agreements were signed with Kristianstad with Kongsberg in Norway, Køge in Denmark and Skagafjörður in Iceland, then Saudárkrókur, which belong to the same Nordic city market.

In 1971, the Hungarian Esztergom was added to the list, in 1989 Sochi, now part of Russia, in 1993 Nõmme, the newly independent Estonia. In September 1998, the agreements were signed in two copies, when Shanghai, the capital of China, and Irving, located in Texas, USA, became the official friends of Espoo.

At its best town twinning is a spontaneous collaboration, describes a retired former communications manager Reima TA Luoto. He followed the internationalization of Espoo from the parade ground for decades.

Luoto has also written a book about friendship From the bend of the Danube to the edge of the Arctic Ocean, published by the City of Espoo Information Office in 1998.

At the end of the last century, there was a wild time in international relations. The City of Espoo traveled at any time, in twin cities and in France and Britain, for example, to get acquainted with the exciting technology, cables.

“At the time, everyone was just talking about cables to be cableed all over Finland,” Luoto describes the time of the “cable TV broadcast”.

Memories and reports were made on each trip, but there may still be many opinions about the need for the trips.

There was enough friendship, even spontaneous. Espoo has organized hundreds of meetings, student exchanges and cultural events with its international friends. Friends can also be seen on the city map – Espoo has, for example, Esztergom Park and Kristianstad Field.

Swakopmund Park, on the other hand, does not exist in Espoo. With all the candidates when no friendship agreement was reached.

First a failed twinning attempt took place in the 1980s, when Espoo was looking for a twin city on the African continent. The issue was raised again and again by both the delegates and the incumbents. In the proposals, the target countries varied, but Namibia and Tanzania were the most frequently mentioned.

At first, the proposals did not attract support. Espoo already had several twin cities, and no more was needed. In addition, town twinning was thought to be development cooperation, which in turn did not belong to the municipalities.

In the end, the proposal was taken so seriously that opinions were sought from various quarters. The project received support from experts: for example, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs stated that the activity is a valuable complement to public development cooperation. The Espoo School Board, the board of vocational schools and various groups of non-governmental organizations also supported the friendship agreement.

The city got by. In 1984, the city government stated that on the basis of the statements received, it would be necessary to start exploring the possibilities of twinning and to set up a commission to investigate practical matters. Some feared and some hoped that cooperation with a smaller village might be more development aid than equal camaraderie.

In the autumn of 1991, an advisory board was sent from Espoo to find a suitable Namibian friend. As the head of information and public relations at the time, Luotok also took part in the trip.

On site, Espoo residents explored the coastal town of Swakopmund and the quieter villages nearby. Eventually, the expedition found that Swakopmund, recently liberated from German colonial rule, had proved to be a suitable friend for Espoo. The mayor also expressed his readiness for twinning activities at any time.

The influence of the Germans is visible in the center of Swakopmund.­

At home the matter became increasingly complicated. Even after numerous studies, the project sparked disagreement in the city council. Some of the representatives supported the agreement with Swakopmund, while others feared that the city was still too German and wanted a smaller and poorer area as a friend of Espoo. The candidates were thus an equal city and a countryside in need of development aid.

“That thing then fell into these disagreements,” Luoto confirms.

What the Namibians thought about the retreat of the Finns remained a mystery.

Second the failed twinning attempt headed further east, to Osaka, Japan, with a population of more than two million.

The friendship began to smoke in 1993, when the people of the area’s science and technology center were visiting Espoo. At that time, city representatives began a discussion on possible closer cooperation between cities.

In the autumn of the following year, representatives from Helsinki and Espoo traveled to Japan for an investment seminar, ie to practically market the Finnish capital region. The Finns had the opportunity to meet the decision-makers of the city of Osaka and the greater Kansai County, as well as representatives of the business community.

In Osaka, a discussion about deeper co-operation arose than about himself, Luoto, who was involved in the trip again, describes. Known as a center of technology, Osaka was then involved in a chain of fifteen cities, with other members such as Shanghai, Hamburg and San Francisco. With the cooperation, a large technology center would rise in Osaka, where the cities would get their title institutions.

Espoo was also coveted in that market of international technology cities, and the city was sympathetic. Osaka also started planning the Espoo exhibition and starting the collaboration in real life.

Osaka, with a population of almost three million, was on the verge of becoming a twin city of Espoo.­

Islet traveled to the Kansai area even more once again. Discussions with, among others, the head of the International Affairs Department in Osaka secured an agreement: Friendship would benefit both. Relations between cities would be developed at official level, while technology-related cooperation could be made between companies.

During the trip, a decision was made to “land” Espoo in Osaka. A project to present Espoo in Osaka through a seminar, exhibition and meetings was planned for January 1996.

However, the big plans never materialized. “Unfortunately, the horror of the bar surprised our decision-makers,” Luoto writes in his 1998 book. The companies did continue their cooperation, but the city of Espoo began to retreat.

Once the co-operation patterns had been shelved enough, the interest of both parties ceased. Luoto describes Espoo and Osaka as if they have lost their faces when it was not possible to start co-operation. The incident seems to annoy him even more.

“It cost a thousand bucks a place.”

Very friendship with Zakopane of Poland fell into similar problems. After studies and plans, contracts were not signed for one reason or another. Luoto recalls that in the end, Espoo was not so serious with Zakopane. The agreements were therefore forgotten.

On the other hand, there was a pattern of co-operation between Marne-la-Vallée and Espoo in France, which the French did not convey to formalize by agreements. According to archived studies by the city, a framework for cooperation was already established in 1995, but even this budding friendship slowly faded.

The often failed plans were based on either individual people vehemently opposed to the project or collective oblivion. As the world changed and every city focused on its own actions, formal friendship agreements fell on the top spots of the priority list.

No longer does Espoo hurt new friends around the world, but focuses on nurturing existing relationships. Head of International Affairs, vs. Jasmin Repo describes the traditional twinning activities that lead a quiet life.

The closest cooperation is with Shanghai. Over the past year alone, more than 20 Chinese delegations visited Espoo to learn about, for example, care for the elderly, urban planning and anti-corruption activities.

Instead of formal agreements, cooperation now focuses on various networks, such as Eurocities, made up of European cities, and individual projects.