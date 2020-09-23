HS Espoo | Espoo is looking for “special professionals” to dig graves – Applicants are not visible, even though the salary is “from a better end”

The Espoo Parish Association is looking for “special professionals” for its cemeteries. The title is solemnly sounding and the work is surprisingly demanding.

In Espoo there would now be jobs available where you can put your hands in the clay, almost literally.

The Espoo Parish Association is looking for “special professionals” for its cemeteries. The celebratory title includes cremation of the dead, care of the cemetery, use and maintenance of machinery, work as a janitor, customer service – and grave excavation.

“Before, there were tractor drivers and grave diggers separately, but now for several years now, the situation has been that everyone does everything. It makes the work more versatile when there is more than just one-sided drilling, ”says the funeral director Sirpa Lehtinen.

However, during the same day, employees do not have to change from tractor drivers to janitors. Usually, one thing is allowed to be done for about a week at a time, after which the next week goes to other jobs.

“It would be pretty hard mentally if you had to switch from one task to another during the day.”

The qualification requirement is an appropriate professional bachelor’s degree. It can be difficult to find someone who already has experience with all the tasks in the job description. Lehtinen assures that the orientation is good and will last for about a year.

“This is an area that cannot be studied directly. Machine repair or gardening are some examples of basic training that are useful, but yes, this is a job you learn in practice. ”

In the cemetery from work one may have the impression that the days consist mainly of digging graves and straightening tombstones. In reality, excavating graves is only a small part of the work.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, the majority of the deceased are cremated, in which case a small urn grave excavated with a shovel is sufficient for the burial site. For the dead buried in the coffin, the grave pit is often dug by machine.

“While only a small portion of the work is digging graves, it is still a very important part of the work. Burial is an important and touching experience for people. You can’t make mistakes in grave digging, you have to go right at once, ”says Lehtinen.

Espoo parish job advertisements are not uncommon. Similar ubiquitous planers working under the title of a special professional work in congregations all over Finland.

“A specialist is a much broader professional title than a grave digger. It involves versatility, meaning that the employer is able to provide a wide range of work tasks. This is one of the most common titles in a funeral service, ”says a contract expert from the Federation of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL). Keijo Hiltunen.

He considers the list of tasks of the parishes in Espoo – grave excavation, cemetery care and landscaping, use and maintenance of machines, cremation of the deceased, caretaker work, customer service and property management tasks – to be quite long.

“It would seem to be a rather demanding job. It will be interesting to see if they get applicants for that. ”

According to Hiltunen, the salary of the parishes in Espoo, EUR 2,499–2,736 per month, depending on work experience, is “from a better end” in the salary level of the parishes.

Open filling existing jobs has not been easy. The application was first open in July and now reopened in September.

“In the Helsinki metropolitan area, the construction industry is now pulling quite well and there the wage level is different. The cemetery is also a work environment for many, and work in the parish may be alienated, ”says Lehtinen, foreman of the funeral home.

JHL’s Hiltunen also recognizes the phenomenon.

“Often people, in vain, shy away from work in the church field. Many jobs are largely customer service. For example, this could be a good springboard for a young person to gain experience from a wide range of work tasks. ”