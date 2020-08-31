HS Espoo | Espoo is an island whose variations in size and shape have become an urban legend that preoccupies residents – Aerial photos show how the island is changing

In Otsolahti There is a small island in front of the east coast, which occasionally becomes a topic of conversation among the people of Tapi in Espoo. The island is dense with trees and is now popular with birds.

There are also a wide variety of stories circulating about the island, such as the claim that it was created artificially.

Aerial photography is helpful in explaining the story of the island. The aerial view of the city of Helsinki from 1932 also extends slightly to Espoo. That Otsolahti shows an elongated, woodless island.

In the 1950s aerial view of the city of Espoo, the islet seems to have already grown in size. Probably, however, the water has only been particularly shallow at the time, for twenty years later, in a picture taken in 1969, the islet again looks the same as before.

Thus, the island was originally an even smaller rock credit. Towards its current state, it began to change as the 1970s approached. Otsolahti was dredged, and in the 1976 aerial view, it would appear that land has been dumped in the southwestern part of the island and at the same time the island has clearly expanded.

Customer service manager Jaana Junkkari He says that he has met the “island maker” from the city of Espoo. According to Junkkari, behind the project was a manager of landscaping who previously worked in the city of Espoo, who has retired several years ago.

“We traveled sometime at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s in Itäranta. He said at the time that he made it an island to it. ”

Junkkari does not remember why the island was piled up. He thinks the reason is practicality:

“It would have been a big pile of land to take away. The credit was already in it. ”

Finnish nature, on the other hand, has taken care of the rest: where there is suitable land, something is slowly starting to grow.

On the maps, the island is immortalized in various ways. It does not appear on Tapiola’s basic map from 1967, but it does appear on the maps of the beginning of the same decade.

Curator of the Espoo City Museum Tryggve Gestrin says that the island is two more islands on the 1994 map, but in the 2000 agency map the small islands have grown together. The highest point of the island is only 1.6 meters above the current sea level.

Island the informal nickname has long been Aurinkosaari. It has no official name, says the onomastics researcher Sami Suviranta On the nomenclature design of the City of Espoo.

Other names in the area have been invented, for example, through a name competition. In the 1960s, Tapiola Today magazine reported on a race in which names could be suggested for Tapiola, for example, for three suburbs and unnamed markets and woodlands. The prize committee of the competition named the beach, then known as Boat or Kokkoranta, at that time Aurinkoranta. However, the name did not come into its official or informal use.

The small island of Otsolahti was not involved in the race. Suviranta suspects that the nickname Aurinkosaari was later invented by the locals and would have no connection to the beach named in the name competition.

“The name is suitable for local use, but if a name were planned for the island in the nomenclature design, Aurinkosaari would not be suitable. Aurinko names are found elsewhere in Espoo and along the Helsinki metropolitan area. The island also no longer corresponds to that name when a forest has grown there, ”he says.

“If a name were needed for the island, it might be East Coast Island.”

Espoo resident Matti Soini lived near the shore of his childhood and youth and remembers that back in the 1970s the island was as it was and locals went there to sunbathe. According to Soini’s memoir, some even carried sun loungers there.

“In times of high water, I had to wade in there properly,” he says.

“I only went there a couple of times though. The mainland forest was much more interesting to me than the island. ”

In In the basic study of Otsolahti, completed in 2017, the size of the island is mentioned as approximately 3,300 square meters.

The nature of the island has also been examined in the Itäranta nature study in the same year. At that time, the island was inhabited by endangered bird species, the hawk, the aspen and the great crested grebe. White-fronted geese, fish terns and fish logs also enjoyed there.

In terms of natural values, the island is classified in the study as locally valuable, ie it differs from the usual treated nature but is not very unique on its own. Finally, it is recommended that the island be preserved and no bridge be built there. The aim is to maintain the island as an attractive nesting environment.

The island is owned by the city of Espoo. A new town plan is being prepared for the East Coast region, and the aim of the town plan proposal is to be visible next year.

In the previous formula, the island has not been taken into account. In the future plan, the island will be marked as a recreation area, and there will be no bridge, café or other activities, for example, says the architect responsible for zoning the area. Minna Järvenpää From the city of Espoo.