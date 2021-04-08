Thursday, April 8, 2021
HS Espoo | Espoo bought the idyllic manor of Jorf in Elsa von Wright 1962 – The value building should go, because there were wild plans for the plot

April 8, 2021
When the township of Espoo bought the Jorf manor from Elsa von Wright, a commercial counselor, in 1962, hardly anyone guessed that a massive hospital campus would be built in the area.

Suitably Between Ring Road III and the motorway, the plot is already owned by the city. And, among other good things, far enough away from the neighbors.

It is no coincidence that Jorvi Hospital is exactly where it is, on the lands of the old Jorf farm.

