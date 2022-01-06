Thursday, January 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | “Espa has the coolest people in Finland,” says the educator, who has caused a stir, and now says he is slicing down his assessment of the people wearing “supermarket clothes”.

by admin
January 6, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The business attire trainer recently published an opinion paper on attire, to which there was a strong response. “We will oppose it if someone comes to advise you on what you should do,” Tuija Kauppinen says.

Tuija Kauppinen from Espoo has a question for Finns: “Since everyone has to dress, why not do it well?” Picture: Hanna Linnove / HS

Marianne Riiali HS

7:00

A woman life is a time-consuming and labor-intensive task, at least for those living in Saunalahti, Espoo Tuija Kauppinen.

“Sometimes I calculated that between taking a shower in the morning and going out the door, I used 28 beauty and skin care product. And it only includes basic products, not serums, ”says Kauppinen.

Related topics

.
#Espoo #Espa #coolest #people #Finland #educator #caused #stir #slicing #assessment #people #wearing #supermarket #clothes

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Football podcast | "It would be good if a player really chooses Feyenoord's trajectory"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.