HS Espoo | Enzio the dog finally found a new place to go downhill – The video shows the charm of speed

Enzio, who became a phenomenon from Espoo, finally found a new place to land. In the video attached to the story, you can watch the joyful bills of the Labrador retriever.

Downhill the loving dog Enzio from Espoo has finally found a new hill for the slopes.

The young Labrador retriever’s special winter hobby was on hiatus for a long time. In the yard of the previous home, there was a great place for a hill, and Enzio was able to “build” a decent slope there for speedy descents.

Last year, however, Enzio moved with his family to a new home in Espoo. Even though this home also has its own yard, a similarly good spot on a hill could not be found.

HS wrote about Enzio’s challenges at the end of the year find a suitable hill.

At the turn of the year a new hill was finally found nearby.

It was a hill that Enzio had previously declared to be unfit. Since then, however, the dog had other thoughts.

However, Enzio didn’t have time to make many descents before the dreams of the slopes were washed away by the rains and plus winds.

“We were excited for a long time with all the people we knew, whether it would still snow this winter and Enzio would be able to ski. Well, it turned out to be a suitable fall and on Saturday the second fall season of the winter started,” says Enzio’s owner Sari Juntunen.

During the rainy weeks, according to Juntunen, Enzio has been in winter hibernation and slept a lot.

“When the snow comes, Enzio tears from his joints. Now, as soon as you get out, you have to start roaring. Snow is absolutely crazy for it!”

Enzio, a labrador retriever from Espoo, is excited about the snow and just got ready to start the second fall season of winter.

Enzio has already learned the new downhill position very well and when jogging it walks at a brisk pace to the end of the street where the hill starts.

The new hill doesn’t quite compare to the “ränni” of the old home, and you have to constantly increase your speed on this new hill. However, Enzio has noticed that there is a steeper point at the beginning of the hill, so it may sometimes run back there after the descent, so that it can descend the steepest point several times.

“We hope that the snow stays on the ground for at least a few weeks, so that the winter hobby can continue.”

In the video at the beginning of this story, you can see Enzio’s skill samples from previous winter seasons, as well as this year’s ski runs.