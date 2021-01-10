HS Espoo | Elvi and Tauno Korpijaakko sold the land to the Swedes in 1967 – That was the beginning of a 30-year fierce struggle to get Ikea to a certain exact point.

A Finnish subsidiary based in Espoo was established for Ikea in 1967. However, it took almost 30 years before the store could be inaugurated.

Parable was pretty weird, but maybe it fit the spirit of the time. The opening of furniture giant Ikea’s first store in Finland received a journalist from Helsingin Sanomat Riitta Heiskasen almost poetic:

“Ikea’s opening ceremony in Lommila, Espoo, became a megasuper event in the region, which can only be compared to the moment when Finland won World Cup gold in hockey. Then Finland beat Sweden, now Sweden Finland. Yet we all groan with joy! ” he wrote in Helsingin Sanomat almost 25 years ago, on September 5, 1996.