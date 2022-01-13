HS Espoo | “Electric ABC” opens in Espoo today: This is probably the first refueling station in the region

“Sähkö-ABC” will open today, Thursday, in Jupper, Espoo. “We analyze and experience how this type of service is received,” comments HOK-Elanto.

HOK-Elanto will open a new ABC station in Jupper, Espoo, today, Thursday 13 January, the company said in a press release. The specialty of the ABC station is that it does not sell petrol or diesel at all, but has four electric car charging points and a car wash.

This is the first ABC in the region where no fuel is sold at all, confirms the chain manager responsible for HOK-Elanto’s ABC stations Hannu Houni To HS.

Houni considers it possible that HOK-Elanto may establish new stations in the future with only electric car charging points.

“We analyze and experience how this type of service is received. There is a demand for this type of service because there are a lot of electric cars in the HOK-Elanto area, ”says Houni.

The ABC has a charging capacity of 22 kW.

After the opening of the Jupper station, the ABC chain has two stations in Finland that do not sell petrol or diesel.

“In Jyväskylä, Osuuskauppa Keskimaa has a similar implementation in connection with Palokka Prisma, where you can also find car washes and charge electric cars. There, ABC’s restaurant and petrol and diesel meters can be found on the other side of Nelostie, a few hundred meters away, ”Head of Electronic Transport Olli Tervonen You can tell about SOK’s ABC chain management by e-mail.

From Jupper’s point of view, the nearest ABC chain fuel station is about four kilometers away in Karaport, Espoo.

Rival The St1 does not have a gas station with only electric car charging points.

“St1 has no plans at the moment to set up a station where no petrol or diesel would be sold at all. Light vehicles are electrified, but there are still very few of them, ”says St1’s network manager Juha Vanninen says.

Even the liquid does not currently have a gas station with only charging points for electric cars. Director of Neste’s station network Katri Taskinen states by e – mail that liquid fuels are currently available at all Neste stations.

Read more: No more petrol can be found in Helsinki at a price of less than 1.8 euros per liter – Service station trustee: Not even close to the pain line yet