HS Espoo | Drivers drag their cars centimeter towards the intersections in Westend, as there are so strong fences in the area that you can’t see behind the corners behind the corners

Westend has decades-old private fences that deviate from plot boundaries and impair visibility at intersections.

Espoo There are intersections in Westend where visibility is virtually non-existent.

Visibility is hampered by old fences that extend in some places beyond the plot boundaries.

“It’s really dangerous when you don’t see anything at the stop sign. That is, even if the car is stopped at a stop sign, you will then have to drain the car ahead before you can properly see the intersection. You can only hope that you will not drive on anyone, ”says the resident Henri Turunen.

“It’s stressful that every time you leave home by car, you have to drive at intersections where visibility is really poor.”

You do not see the intersection area properly at the stop sign. The picture is taken by the reader.­

Hurdles delimiting private plots, but they are partly on city lands. From the plot map you can see that at many intersections the official boundaries of the plots run obliquely. For some reason, however, the fences were once built at right angles.

If the fences followed the plot boundaries, Turunen would not have a problem.

“For newer houses, the fences are made correctly and have good visibility. The problem concerns old fences, which are nearly two meters high solid fences. You can’t see anything through them. ”

Some of the fences are constructed to comply with the official boundaries of the site. When the fence is built obliquely within the boundaries of the plot, the visibility at the intersection is also better. The picture is taken by the reader.­

Turunen has been in contact with the city of Espoo for the first time about a year ago. A letter has been sent from the city to the owners of the plots urging them to check that the fences remain within the boundaries of their own plot.

“These fences are very old. They must have been there for 40 to 50 years. Some of the plots have old permit papers, so this investigation takes time, ”says the road master Ari Aho From the city of Espoo.

If the private land has shrubs or tree branches that hinder traffic, the city usually gives the landowner two weeks to clear the roadside. If nothing happens during that time, visit the city to remove the tree branches and shrubs that are obstructing traffic.

“The city suddenly does not set out to remove such fences, especially when there is no more detailed information about their history. The matter is under investigation, ”says Aho.