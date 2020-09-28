HS Espoo | Disturbingly bright billboard haunts residents in Espoo – Walls and trees flash wildly at the pace of the ads as the evening darkens

The lights of the billboards of the shopping center Aino only disturb the people living nearby. According to the shopping center, the relief is known quickly.

In the dark in the evenings at the Tapiola Center reflects light. The outdoor advertising of the Aino shopping center even shines disturbingly bright, locals describe.

Resident near the shopping center Arto Arola says that at dusk, even less light would be enough to read the ad.

At worst, a light board that is too bright will make reading the ad itself uncomfortable. Of course, the problem is not only with Aino, but similar paintings that are too bright for the environment can be seen on the roads, for example, Arola says.

He would like the Sole table to be adjusted to suit the time of year and day.

“Today, there is technology for that. That if it is not used, then you can take the board off. ”

Lights reflect brightly over Leimuniity, says the resident of Otsolahti Miku Pöri.

White light and changing ads are clearly visible in the area.

“All the apartment buildings, the trees, the walls of the detached houses, the boats, they all flash to the beat of the advertising banner.”

In previous years, Pöri has noticed that the shopping center dims the lights at night, but this autumn the change has not been noticeable, he said.

Pöri says that he visits Aina even several times a day. In bright weather, billboards do not interfere, but in the evenings the mall with its dazzling lights seems overwhelming.

“It always feels in the evenings when I walk out there that Ainoa clearly doesn’t need Ozo Bay people to shop.”

Changes will be made to the advertising lights of the shopping center Aino only during Monday.­

Problem is known to the mall. The brightness of the screens has been dimmed twice this autumn, the sole commercial director announces Marja-Liisa Neuvonen.

He says the lights and screens are on from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the brightness of the neon sign adjusts to the brightness of the surrounding environment.

More is coming. The white background of the billboards will be changed to a darker one, and in addition, modifying the change of the ads to be softer will be examined. According to Neuvonen, some of the changes have already been made, and the rest will be completed during Monday.

