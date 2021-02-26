HS Espoo | Demolished buildings and a terrible rush to renovate – a stable with a questionable history to be auctioned on strict terms in Espoo

Last winter, it was reported that the South Espoo riding school in Matinkylä is suspected of animal welfare crimes. The school has operated on a lease on city lands, and now the Enforcement Agency is selling the right to rent a riding school at auction.

In Espoo is now a rare auction, when the Exposition Department sells the lease of the riding stable area in Matinkylä.

The landlord is the City of Espoo. There used to be a Southern Espoo riding school in the area.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in February last year that the Länsi-Uusimaa police suspected the South Espoo riding school of an animal welfare offense and a serious animal welfare offense. The case is currently under investigation.

According to the Enforcement Agency, the riding school area has been unused and vacant since at least the beginning of 2020.

In the formula, the area is marked as a block area of ​​the equestrian center, ie horse-related activities must continue to be organized there.

Completely the auction is not the acquisition of the right to lease at auction.

The deal also includes a residential building, two stable buildings, a combined outbuilding and stable building, and warehouses. According to the enforcement agency’s sales brochure, all buildings are in demolition condition.

The water and electricity on the property have also been cut off for a long time. The sales brochure estimates that the water pipes may be in poor condition. The buyer is also responsible for the possible renovation and opening of water and electricity connections.

Espoo the city agreed to lease the area to a riding school in 2012. The lease was for 30 years. At the auction, the current lease will be transferred as such to the new tenant.

The lease includes a construction obligation. According to the agreement, the tenant should have built a total of 3,000 square meters of space on the site in the five years following the signing. In practice, it would have meant building a new stable and a new manege.

The stable and manege were granted building permits in 2017, but the buildings have not been completed. Two old stable buildings were to be demolished in the way of the new stable and manege.

The five-year term of the construction obligation included in the lease began to run from the signing of the original agreement in 2012. At the tenant’s request, the City of Espoo extended the term of the construction obligation until the end of 2020, but the construction obligation period has now expired.

The City of Espoo has promised to extend the construction obligation period recorded in the lease agreement by one year from the time the lease right is transferred to the new owner. In practice, this means that the new buildings should be ready one year after the lease is signed.

To the lease it is recorded that the tenant undertakes to pay the unpaid rents of the previous tenant for a maximum of three years. As the tenancy is sold by the foreclosure authority and the landlord is secured by a mortgage on the tenancy, any rent arrears from the previous tenant are set off directly against the final purchase price. They are therefore not calculated on the purchase price.

The lease auction opened in mid-February and will continue until mid-March. At the end of February, only two bids had been submitted for the lease, the highest of which was EUR 2,000.

A down payment of EUR 20,000 has been recorded in the terms of sale of the lease right at the auction. The offers now submitted are still far from that. The enforcement authority may also reject the highest bid if it considers that the price is too low.

Southern Espoo the riding school once had ambitious plans to develop the area. In 2015, the current formula for the area was approved, allowing for additional construction in the area.

At the time, the change of formula was driven by the South Espoo riding school. In connection with the discussion of the formula in the spring of 2015, Helsingin Sanomat reported how the riding school planned to build accommodation, café, shop and training facilities, among other things.

