HS Espoo | Dangerous tree swaying along a popular trail in Espoo – Outdoor enthusiasts should watch out for winds

A poorly maintained oak was given a warning tag in Lippajärvi. According to a wood expert, it would be worthwhile to find out whether it would be worth cutting only the canopy.

Espoon Living in Lippajärvi Jorma Lehto found a familiar outdoor trail in early December that a warning label had appeared on the side of one of its trees to indicate its poor condition.

Lehto often walks in the Tammimäki hardwood forest on the west side of Lake Lippajärvi, and has not previously noticed a warning.

There is no official warning sign, but apparently a note written by someone with a marker and protected in a plastic pocket. There is a much used path under the tree.

According to the grove’s assessment and the picture taken, the tree appears to rot. Many oaks grow in the Tammimäki hardwood forest, which is protected as a habitat.

“Sees that [runko] it is half-concave that it doesn’t need much anymore, that it breaks quite a bit in the middle if there is a little more wind, ”says Lehto.

This is how the trunk of an oak tree looks like.

“But the arborist should judge what its condition is and whether it’s even oak,” he ponders. There are no leaves on the tree at this time of year, which makes it difficult to identify the tree.

Let’s call a wood expert.

Wood expert Juha Raisio confirms on the basis of the images, and in particular the bark in them, that it is an oak.

“Attention has been rightly paid to the tree, yes, the top sometimes comes down from there,” says Raisio.

According to Raisio, the most probable time for a tree to fall is summer time, when the tree has leaves. “Then it has a lot more sail area. But it is not at all certain that it will crash, it is also possible that it will stay there for years. ”

The concave decaying tree is located close to the inhabited area favored by outdoor enthusiasts, so it might make sense for a tree expert to cut the canopy of that tree by the city of Espoo.

Why only the canopy and not the whole tree?

“Because the tree is located in an area that is valuable for biodiversity. The oaks have been growing there for a really long time and have ancillary life. That is, rotting wood is valuable because of this. The nature area must serve natural values, and the hope is that if the base is not dangerous, it will be considered that no oversized dumping will take place, ”says Raisio.

He emphasizes that the assessment of the condition of the tree can only be done on site but

If the wood is not felled, it should be placed under the tape and signs that there is a tree in danger of falling inside the recording.

HS did not reach a representative of the City of Espoo to comment on the wood.

