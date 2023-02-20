HS Espoo | Couldn’t find a place to care for Sulo the dog – That’s when 22-year-old Joonas Vyhtinen got a great idea

Many pet owners find it difficult to find a sitter. A young entrepreneur came up with the idea of ​​connecting those looking for care and those who offer care.

Often the best ideas are born from everyday puzzles. That happened recently Joonas Vyhtinen, 22. He remembers watching his father’s attempts to find a nursing home for his dog. Sulo, the Havanese dog, had always been in the same care facility at a neighbor’s place before.

“On occasion, they weren’t there and the father wondered where he could find another care facility. Sulo is such a dog that he may get anxious with other dogs. Treatment centers are therefore not the best option for it,” Vyhtinen says.

Many others struggle with the same problem. You may not want to leave your dog alone, but daycare is not an option. Some dogs don’t get along with other dogs, while others are shy or anxious about commotion.

Finding a treatment place or a dog sitter who comes to your home can be challenging. For example, you can search in various Facebook groups, but it is difficult to compare different treatment places in them.

There are also sites like pawshake.fi and care.comwhere you can search for a sitter, but they often lack dog kennels and daycare centers.

“This is where I got the idea. I thought it would be a joke to have a list from which you could easily familiarize yourself with all the different options,” says Vyhtinen.

So Vyhtinen founded the Pethotel website, which started operating a couple of months ago.

The website brings together dog owners looking for a place to be groomed and providers of kennels. There are both private dog and pet sitters as well as dog nurseries and dog clinics.

The goal is to make finding a caregiver easy and transparent.

“I wanted all the information to be there [kaikkien toimijoiden osalta] presented in the same way. This way you can compete and compare them and find the most suitable option for your dog.”

When Vyhtinen founded Pethotel, he still lived in Leppävaara, Espoo, and received a lot of support from Yritys Espoo at the beginning of the business. Since then, he has moved to Vihti Nummela. The website has treatment providers all over Finland, but most of the treatment places are located in the capital area for now.

The business idea is based on Pethotel providing a platform for caregivers and taking a small slice of their fee.

Yet Vyhtinen is not completely satisfied with the service. The site lacks, for example, reviews of treatment facilities.

The idea is that, in the finished form, the site would immediately show which treatment facilities the customers think are really good. The idea is somewhat similar to, for example, the concept of the Airbnb website, where good hosts stand out with five-star reviews.

The site’s communication should also be improved. Now you can send message requests to the nurse, but the vision is a low-threshold chat function that would make it easy to message.