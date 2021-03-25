HS Espoo | Are you rocking these toys to the flea market? It would not be worthwhile, as collectors pay more than 100 euros for rarities in Espoo

There is an online store for toy collectors in Friisilä, Espoo. Particularly popular are the Littlest Pet Shop characters, for which collectors are willing to pay even large sums.

Junior as they grow up, many parents charter toys bagged to the flea market. However, there may be rarities among them that collectors are willing to shell out for tens or hundreds of euros.

Certain toy sets are popular collectibles among both children and adults, says the entrepreneur Taru Kivilahti.

He founded a company called Elli Madelli in Friisilä, Espoo, which buys and sells toys that are popular with collectors. The company operates as an online store.

Particularly popular are Littlest Pet Shop -animal characters, i.e. more familiar stains. Originally, Elli Madelli was founded to supply stains.

“Old characters are really wanted and can no longer be found in any store,” Kivilahti says.

Littlest Pet Shop characters are popular with collectors. Training is needed to identify a genuine stain, as worthless copies are also on the move.­

The idea for the company came through the collecting hobby of the daughter who whispered in the stains.

“The idea was born for us to recycle these toys. We would buy them second-hand and then sell them on. ”

In April, the company will have a pick-up point in Haukilahti, Espoo. Until now, Kivilahti’s own home has served as a toy warehouse.

“We would continue with the same system, meaning the characters could be viewed online and then retrieved from the pick-up point.”

Some individual stains can rise in price to over a hundred euros. According to Kivilahti, the most expensive stain they sold was a collie, for which the collector was willing to pay 140 euros.

Other rarities include four-legged cat characters as well as certain dog breeds. According to Kivilahti, the prices of these start at 20 euros and up.

According to Kivilahti, the most sought-after stain was a pink-and-white cat with a little sparkle.

A particularly sought after stain has been a white cat with pink spots.­

The higher price of an individual character is usually explained by its rarity. Some characters have been produced a lot, so they are common.

“Some of the characters have not even appeared in Finland,” Kivilahti says.

There are also a lot of fakes and copies of stains.

“We don’t sell these. I have a long experience in how to identify a genuine stain. ”

Littlest Pet Shop According to Kivilahti, the characters are the most popular among 5-20 year olds. “Basic stains” are suitable for children, but older collectors may hunt for rarities and pay large sums of money for them.

A typical collectible for older adults are My Little Pony toys.

“Many relate to their own childhoods and childhood memories. Of course, they are also aesthetic and bring a good feeling. ”

