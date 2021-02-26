HS Espoo | An iPhone buried under ice was found in Espoo, over which a car had been driven

Mira Hassimi Louhi from Espoo picks up a frozen phone from the parking lot of Karakallio shopping center. He used a car ice scraper to help him.

Espoo resident Mira Hassimi proved this week how varying winter weather can treat lost electronics.

Hassimi was getting out of the car in the parking lot of the Karakallio shopping center when he noticed something special on the ground: a black square was visible in the middle of a half-melted ice floe.

The square aroused Hassim’s curiosity and he decided to dig it out. It quickly became clear that it was an iPhone that someone might have dropped on the ground.

Phone had been on the ground for some time, as it had had time to be encased inside the ice. The protective weather of the beginning of the week had melted part of the phone visible, but some was still firmly inside the ice.

Hassimi had to dig up the phone with the help of a car ice scraper.

“Fortunately, it only took a few minutes. I had practiced with my own car on Monday after clearing it of ice, so I knew what an ice crab could do. ”

When Hassimi got the phone out from under the ice, it quickly became clear that the phone would hardly be stuck anymore. Judging by the traces, a car had been driven over it.

However, he decided to pick up the phone and deliver it to the police station in Kilo.

“I thought that while all the data may be stored in the cloud service and the phone is broken, it is still someone’s phone and there may be some valuable information. I took it to the police because I thought it might still be useful to someone. ”

Itthat the phone hit his eyes in the icy parking lot was an exciting coincidence for Hassim.

“It became such a feeling that maybe it was meant to be found. Too bad if it no longer benefits the loser. ”

