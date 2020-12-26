HS Espoo | According to an old legend, the Queen of Denmark camped at a young age in Espoo – A camp trip is a mystery that the royal room refuses to comment on

Queen Margaret is said to have been on a patrol trip to Tapiola. The details of the trip are not known even in the Scout Museum.

All started from Køgenpuisto.

The name, which is scaly and handsome and is not well-suited to the Finnish computer keyboard, is clearly different from Tapiola’s other nomenclature, which draws on Finnish nature and folklore.

It aroused interest in HS Espoo’s delivery.

It quickly became clear that the origin of the park’s name is in the Danish twin city of Espoo, Køge.

Then it started to get interesting:

“… When looking for a confluence with Tapiola, the fun is that the Queen of Denmark Margaret II as a young scout camper, he spent the night in a tent on the shore of Otsolahti. ”

This is how you write about Køgenpuisto Marja Viljamaa-Laakso published in 1992 Nomenclature in Tapiola’s cityscape.

On the City of Espoo’s website, in the introductory text of the destinations of the Tapiola hometown path, the matter is expressed even more airily:

“The choice of Køgenpuisto site was influenced by the fact that Queen Margaret of Denmark, as a young scout, has camped on the shores of Otsolahti, which opens in front.”

Of these however, the latter interpretation is unnecessarily colorful, writes the onomastics researcher of the City of Espoo in his e-mail Sami Suviranta. Køgen Park has not been named and its location has not been chosen, based on a patrol trip to Margaret II. The proximity of a possible campsite is purely coincidental.

But still: Queen, as a child, in a tent on the shores of Otsolahti! This sounds like a great thing!

Except no one seems to know more about the visit.

In the thorough history work of the scouts Always ready! Scouting in Finland 1910–2010 (2010) The Margaret II patrol expedition is not mentioned. Book written by Doctor of Philosophy Marko Paavilainen has never heard of Margaret II’s adventures in Otsolahti.

The Scout Museum is beginning to dig into the journalist’s wish to dig into information about Margaret’s patrol trip, but at least by mid-December, no notable clues had been found. Among other things, the museum has scouted 1950s scout magazines and did not mention a royal hiker.

“The fact that we have not yet found that information does not mean that he was not in Tapiola at the time. The point is that we may not have been provided with pictures or documents of that occasion. … We will continue to search, investigate, and identify, ”is the director of the Scout Museum Nina Hännikäinen write in their email.

Do you remember Queen Margaret II herself for her possible patrol trip? Doesn’t help but ask!

Danish from the royal house’s communication to HS Espoo’s e-mail inquiry is answered politely but firmly:

“Unfortunately, we have to report that we are unable to respond to your request.”

Always worth a try!

Tapiola Køgenpuisto in the 1970s.­

Margaret II was born in 1940, and construction of Tapiola began in the 1950s. Margaret II would therefore have had time to spend the night in a tent on the rocky shores of Otsolahti before the garden city changed the forest landscape.

The Finnish patrol was no stranger to Margaret II’s mother, the queen Ingrid, which had a lot to do with Finnish scout leaders.

In the early 1950s, Queen Ingrid met Finnish scout activists in Denmark. In the summer of 1969, she visited Finland at the opening of the World Conference of Girl Scout Leaders.

Queen Ingrid of Denmark (black hat) met Finnish scout leaders in the early 1950s. Pictured from left: Eva von Weissenberg, Helmi Lehtonen, Elina Veistäjä, Maija-Liisa Pekkarinen and Elli Karvinen.­

Helsingin Sanomat wrote at the time how Ingrid had dressed in a dark blue scout leader’s suit at the opening. During her visit, Ingrid spent the night in a student apartment in Otaniemi.

In connection with the opening ceremony, Queen Ingrid had her own reception. At the reception, he discussed, among other things, the lady of the spouse of the founder of the scout movement Olave Baden-Powellin told Helsingin Sanomat. Lady Baden-Powell had also arrived in Finland for the conference.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on Queen Ingrid ‘s visit in the summer of 1969.­

But so it all happened in 1969 and to Margaret II’s mother, Queen Ingrid. Margaret II, on the other hand, has probably hiked as a scout in Espoo in the late 1940s or early 1950s.

The details of his possible patrol trip remain open.

What has the scouting been about? Where is Otsolahti Queen stayed? Since the trip has been? What has the queen done on the shores of Otsolahti? Maybe he dived off the cliffs to swim?

HS Espoo is now turning to its readers. Do you know anything about Margaret II's youth patrol trip?