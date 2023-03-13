HS Espoo | A wrapper came to visit a family from Espoo: the lost bolero was returned to its rightful owner

On Monday, the Espoo family returned this neon green bolero to the Finnish Eurovision singer and offered a piece of Kinder pie.

Finland Eurovision representative Käärijän ie Jere Pöyhönen the spectacular performance outfit has been ceremoniously handed over to its rightful owner. The artist went to pick up his lost neon green bolero from the home of the family from Espoo who found it on Monday evening.

Pöyhönen previously said on social media that the performance outfit fell from the back of a car in the foothills of Helsinki’s Malmi. From Espoo Kirsi Gupta the spouse, on the other hand, noticed a black suit bag lying on the ground near Ring I and grabbed the bag with him.

The adults didn’t know what the clothes found inside the bag were, but the 8-year-old did Leo recognized the outfit immediately. The family contacted the artist. On Monday, the expected guest arrived in the village in the early evening.

Soil frost Gupta says that especially the family’s children Leo and Adi were really excited about the events.

The artist thanked the family profusely, gave the children fan shirts and treats, and stayed for a while to taste the Kinder pie baked by Kirsi Gupta.

“The situation was hectic and over quickly. The most important thing is that the garment ended up with its rightful owner,” describes Gupta.

