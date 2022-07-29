HS Espoo | A wonderful park opens up next to the mansion, which has been left empty for years, where time seems to have stopped in the 19th century

Träskända park in Espoo combines history and diverse nature.

in Espoo the historical manor park is located, where you can experience the sophisticated 19th century for a while.

Träskända manor park is a source of pride for many people of Espoo, where they like to take guests to admire the big trees, old buildings and spectacular plantings.

Träskända park is counted as a cultural and historical environment.

After Glimsinjoki next to Kartanopuisto, the area begins with a lush park forest, which is one of Espoo’s oldest nature reserves.

I’m thrashing the mansion was built by Lt. Gen Carl Nathanael af Klercker in the 18th century. In the next century, the manor’s new owner Aurora Karamzin devoted himself completely to his park.

Following Karamzin, the English-style landscape park is worth visiting. In Träskända, you can, for example, walk along the Kuninkaantie, which dates back to the Middle Ages.

In Träskända, you can still walk along the ancient Kuninkaantie. The white bridges crossing the Glimsinjoki lead to the nature reserve.

HS went exploring the park on a hot July day.

The trees that were once planted in the swamp have grown huge and create shade from the scorching sun.

Only one woman has ventured into the sun and applies sunscreen to her skin.

Time seems to have stopped. The soothing hum of the aspens is broken every now and then by cars whizzing by on the adjacent road. They remind you of the real millennium.

Tanja Teeriaho is in the park with his mother Marja Teeriahon and his grandmother Ritva Janssonin with.

Three generations of women Ritva Jansson (left), Marja Teeriaho and Tanja Teeriaho come to Träskända park every summer, because the park is beautiful and peaceful.

Three generations of women say that they come to the park several times every summer, because the park is beautiful and peaceful.

“This is one of the most beautiful places in Espoo and such a wonderful place to bring mother for a walk,” says Marja Teeriaho.

What makes the park special for the trio is that the youngest went to middle school next to the park at the Järvenperä school. He says that he came with the class to exercise classes in Träskända and threw a frisbee in the park’s wide grassy area.

Now the grass is partially roasted to a yellowish color by the sun.

The picture shows the thickest single-trunk tree in Träskända and at the same time in the whole of Espoo. The more than 300-year-old oak is approximately 5.5 meters in circumference.

Together the women admire the beauty of the park and the huge trees. Approximately 5.5 meters wide in circumference oak is the thickest single-trunk tree in Träskända and the whole of Espoo.

“Especially the Aleksanteri oak is fun,” Teeriaho mentions.

He means the oak tree planted by Russian Emperor Alexander II in 1863.

It is said that the emperor planted an oak tree in memory of a German deer he felled on a forest trip.

The emperor visited Träskända and everything possible was done to make him comfortable. It is known that Finland was arranged for Alexander II The most expensive party ever and a splendid toilet was built for him, which still stands in the park.

In addition, animals were brought from Europe to the forest of the manor for the emperor’s hunting trip. One of their descendants may still live in the park forest of Träskända.

The Träskända manor house is under renovation and its future worries the people of Espoo.

Imperial it’s been a long time since the visit, and the oak tree has also grown big. The Träskända mansion, on the other hand, has been owned by the city of Espoo for a hundred years and has been empty for the last 15 years.

Now the dilapidated manor house is under renovation and its future worries the people of Espoo. Teeriaho hopes to establish restaurants in the manor. In his opinion, Espoo lacks good restaurants.

The manor served as a retirement home for a long time and at the end of the century was named Aurorakoti to remind us of Aurora Karamzin – a wealthy philanthropist.

In the park to be celebrated on a hot day Mari Saarelainen grew up in Espoo. Even since he was a child, he admired the mansion and Aurorakot.

“My best friend and I thought when we were little that we should start waiting in line in order to get into this nursing home when we’re old.”

Nella Saarelainen often comes to Träskända park with her mother Mari Saarelainen. The park is very dear to them and it is associated with memories from a long time ago.

Today Saarelainen has brought his children to a picnic Nella Saarelainen with. They have placed a blanket next to the teenager’s favorite climbing tree. The long branches of the tree provide a relaxing shade and a perfect climbing platform.

“This is a very dear park to us.”

The two visit Träskända often, regardless of the season. Sometimes they follow the life of the ducks, sometimes they throw a stick into the river and watch it move with the current. They often go on excursions in the park forest of Träskända. In winter, it’s good to put down a sled in the park.

But this time they play cards, eat sushi and practice handstands.

There is a path in the park forest of Träskända, along which you can get to know the history and nature of the manor park.

For mom the park has a meaningful story.

“Nella’s father and my husband lived next to this park when I was little, and we could play together even when we were little, although we don’t remember it.”

Saarelainen grabs her phone and confirms the details with her husband.

Yes, Tuomas Saarelainen lived in Träskända as a toddler, because his mother worked as a nurse in the park’s hospital.

Saarelainen says on the phone that he remembers that you could get candy from the hospital canteen then. It was nice for a little boy. Now Cafe Aiju operates in the premises of the former hospital during the summer.

Cafe Aiju gathers people to enjoy a hot day. Customers come to the cafe both from Espoo and further afield.

Large the park hides many groups inside, and it is still not noisy or crowded. You only notice the crowd in Träskända’s summer cafe. Only a few groups of tables are empty outside.

Cafe Aiju attracts customers from near and far. Today, one of the customers is an Italian two-year-old Sophie Serrini. His family has come to the village of Espoo to Serrin’s great-grandfather To Antero Mäenpää.

Mäenpää’s Pentti dog waits patiently under a tree in the shade. Next to the golden retriever is a cup of water.

The Träskända manor park seems to be a source of pride for the people of Espoo, and they want to bring guests there to admire the beauty.

Sophie Serrini has come with her family to visit her great-uncle Antero Mäenpää. Mäenpää and Pentti-koira have brought guests to eat at Träskända’s summer cafe.

