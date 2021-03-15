HS Espoo | A wild experiment swelled from the teacher’s whim: in the Espoo school, first-graders now play a distance school once a week

Pauva Korppi, a teacher at Juvanpuisto School, wanted to make sure that if we had to move to a distance school, the little students knew what to do. The idea of ​​a play distance school was born.

Computer three happy faces appear on the screen. Video calling is a completely familiar thing to first graders To Madde Tahkola, Kianna Salmela and Lucia to Huhtala.

The first graders of the Juvanpuisto school have been practicing – or playing – distance school since last autumn about once a week.

“We go to different places with the machines and put the mics on. Then we talk about Finnish or do math, ”says Salmela.

“If we’re all in the same class, we’ll put the mics off and the ope will show us something like that. Then you can’t keep mics on when it becomes a terrible noise, ”Tahkola continues.

Distance school the internship was a teacher Paula Korpin idea. He taught fourth-graders last spring when a coronavirus pandemic forced him to move quickly to distance education.

“It went just fine, but there were few start-up difficulties. When I started teaching first grade in the fall, I thought I should start learning how to use videos with the kids. However, the situation is that, for example, due to exposures, a few are in the distance school from time to time. ”

In distance school exercises, students learn to use computers, among other things. Now they know how to log on to the machine and know what programs to use and how to join a video call. Students have distance school exercises about once a week.

When students practice distance school, they communicate with each other via video call.­

Tahkolan, Salmela and Huhtala think that the best thing about a play school is that they now know how to act if they have to go to a distance school.

“We’ve learned what needs to really be done. In addition, we have learned to write, ”says Huhtala.

This week, too, one of their classmates is in a distance school.

“We’ll put the computer on a desk and show it on the board so he or she can participate,” Tahkola says.

If, on the other hand, there are small group discussions, the teacher takes the computer to one of the groups so that the student in the distance school can join the discussion.

The fact that all the students have tried the play school helps the students to take better account of the students who actually go to the distance school, Korppi says.

“We’ve talked in class, for example, about not making a fuss so a student on the machine at home can attend class and hear what others are talking about. In addition to technical skills, students also learn other skills. ”

Madde Tahkola (left), Kianna Salmela and Lucia Huhtala are all used to video calls. HS Espoo interviewed the trio via video.­

Although practicing distance school is fun in Tahkola, Salmela and Huhtala, they don’t really want to go to distance school, at least for a long time.

“It might be a little fun, but the guys would be very upset if they had to be in the distance school for even three, ten or a thousand weeks!” Salmela says.

“It would be really annoying not to see guys,” Huhtala continues.

All three remember what it was like to attend preschool from home last spring: boring.

“There wasn’t a terrible thing to do back then when my mother only gave my big brother school assignments all the time. Another big brother gave me assignments, but I got them done quickly. The big brothers got food packages from the school, but I didn’t get it and it was boring, ”Tahkola says.

“It was a bit boring in the remote school. The sisters and brother just did their homework. They are so bigger that they didn’t play with me, ”Huhtala continues.

The teacher also hopes that there will be no need to move to a distance school.

“It’s a tough experience. It will not have the same encounter as normal. It certainly helps when you get video lessons available. Then at least he sees the students, ”says Korppi.

However, if we moved to the distance school again now, the first graders of the Juvanpuisto school would be ready for it.

“It’s really nice to practice for a distance school, because if you ever go to a distance school yourself, you already know it and then you don’t have to practice,” says Salmela.